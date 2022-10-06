Lot No. 40 Whisky Releases Dark Oak

WINDSOR, Ontario— Award-winning Lot No. 40 whisky, produced at Hiram-Walker Distillery in Windsor, Canada, is releasing its second product to the US market – Lot No. 40 Dark Oak, a bigger, bolder version of Lot No. 40. Like the original Lot No.40, Dark Oak is a 100% rye grain whisky that’s distilled in a pot still, but this new release is presented at a higher proof (96 proof) and twice barreled in new oak barrels. The first barreling is a char no. 2, but the second barreling is a char no. 4 which is what gives the whisky more depth of flavor and a darker color.

“We are very excited to bring this award-winning whisky to the US. Lot 40 Dark Oak sets a new standard for Canadian rye whisky. 100% rye, pot-distilled, double aged in number 2 and number 4 new white oak casks, and 48% ABV – ticks all the boxes when making premium whisky. Absolutely one of my favorite whiskies in the world,” said Master Blender Dr. Don Livermore.

Just in time for the busy holiday whisky season, Lot No. 40 Dark Oak will start to hit shelves in late September in markets across the U.S. including: New York, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Dallas/Ft. Worth. The new release has already racked up awards bringing home “World’s Best Rye” at the 2021 World Whiskies Awards, a gold medal from the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 96 points at IWSC.

As part of its launch plans, Lot No. 40 Dark Oak will serve as the exclusive rye whisky at Black Lagoon, a month-long Halloween pop-up event held at bars in cities across the U.S. Specialty Halloween-themed cocktails will be served with Lot No. 40 Dark Oak at the events.

Made from 100% rye and distilled in a pot still at Hiram Walker in Windsor, Canada, award-winning Lot No. 40 whisky, captures the essence of rye, which has long been used as the flavor backbone of Canadian whisky. The whisky is aged in new American oak to complement the spicy profile of rye with notes of vanilla and caramel, producing a rich and flavorful whisky. The core philosophy for Lot No. 40 is to craft a brand that – much like rye itself – is unmistakable.

