LOUIS XIII Cognac Unveils Believe In Time, A New Interdisciplinary Performance Art Film

PARIS – Following “100 Years” – a two-part creative campaign in association with international artists – LOUIS XIII Cognac is entering a new artistic expression of Time in this latest creation, Believe in Time, an interdisciplinary performance art film. Led by GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and visual artist Solange Knowles, who also composed an original piece of music for the project, and in collaboration with Chinese couture designer Guo Pei, and French-Senegalese Cannes Festival’s Grand Prix winning director Mati Diop (Atlantics) – this third opus will be revealed in 2022.

“It’s a real honor to announce this new project, which is a tribute to the LOUIS XIII long standing relationship with Time,” says Leonardo Ferracina, Global Executive Director of LOUIS XIII Cognac. “We are very proud to be working with three incredibly talented women. Believe in Time illustrates how great artistry has the power to cross cultural boundaries to create a piece of art never seen before. We hope to inspire people with a positive and creative message.”

Iconic, authentic and committed to her craft, Solange Knowles inspires generations through her creations. Her work, which has been showcased through various artistic mediums and performance art shows across the globe, takes viewers on a visual journey which pays homage to her past and present while firmly putting legacy at the forefront. In this latest collaboration, her avant-garde vision is once again brought to life.

“Time and space are really at the foundation of my expressions,” says Solange. “I’m a strong believer that the space and time surrounding our work is just as important as the work itself, and world making has been a part of my practice for quite some time now. These ideas align with what is being expressed with LOUIS XIII’s creation, Believe in Time. The question of time is always in my container of consciousness while creating. Most of my own work, whether it be music, film, or sculpture, I try to give thought on how future generations will discover it, and so, to be aligned on these ideas gave me great interest in the type of projects LOUIS XIII has been creating. I’ve been a huge fan of Mati Diop’s “Atlantics”, and Guo Pei’s incredible craftsmanship and jumped at the conversations to collaborate with them. Being able to bring all of these facets of creation by composing an original musical score really brought this project to life.”

As the first Chinese designer to have been invited to Chambre Syndicale “Haute Couture” of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Guo Pei is internationally reputed for her unexpected and exquisite creations. Reflecting the traditional Chinese craftsmanship with a modern vision and sophistication, her contribution to this collaboration marks a new milestone in her creative journey.

“When I first experienced LOUIS XIII, I was absolutely fascinated by the brand’s history which had been made possible by a legacy passed down from one generation to the next…this deeply touched me. It triggered my understanding and perception of time. For humans, time is the most important, and as an Haute Couture designer time is a cornerstone. My design focuses on the description of my life & my passion(s), which developed over time, by trying to make people feel moved & touched by this relationship to time which LOUIS XIII beautifully embodies. It is as if we can take part in this eternity thanks to LOUIS XIII!” said Guo Pei.

In a culmination of different creative fields, Believe in Time also benefits from the talent of highly awarded French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop (2019 Cannes Grand Prix), and highly awarded creative agency FRED & FARID Los Angeles, who has imagined and developed the project. This campaign Believe in Time marks seven years of successful collaboration between LOUIS XIII and FRED & FARID.

Always thinking a century ahead, LOUIS XIII Cognac is proud to share this epic creation, a piece of art to be unveiled in 2022.

ABOUT LOUIS XIII COGNAC

Think a century ahead. Each decanter is the life achievement of generations of Cellar Masters. Since its origins in 1874, each generation of Cellar Master selects from our cellars the most precious eaux-de-vie for LOUIS XIII. Today, Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau is setting aside our finest eaux-de-vie as a legacy to his successors for the coming century. LOUIS XIII is an exquisite blend sourced from Grande Champagne, the first cru of the Cognac region. The legendary decanters have been mouth-blown by some of the most skilled master craftsmen for generations. LOUIS XIII features exceptional aromas evoking myrrh, honey, dried roses, plum, honeysuckle, cigar box, leather, figs and passion fruit. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY. LOUIS XIII’s Believe in Time campaign is not to be broadcasted in France.

For More Information:

https://believeintime.louisxiii-cognac.com