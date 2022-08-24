Loyal 9 Cocktails Teams Up With Ziwe to Launch First National Brand Campaign

Do you prefer real sunsets or scrolling through pictures of sunsets? Loyal 9 Cocktails and Showtime Late-Night Talk Show Host & Comedian Ziwe answer: real ones, obviously. The unapologetic comedian and equally bold, ready-to-drink vodka lemonade announce the brand’s first-ever national campaign airing across digital and social media platforms. True to Ziwe’s comedic style, her direct line of questioning in the Loyal 9 spots gives us a laugh, but really, we’re hanging on to know the answer: What’s your take on the word “fizz”?

The answer: fizz makes no sense. Loyal 9 launched nationally this past year as a bold take on an American classic – Lemonade. In partnering with Ziwe for this campaign, the brand is doubling down on the proof points of its flavor profile: made with real vodka, real lemons and no fizz. It’s no surprise that Ziwe can relate, the realness seeker has captured audiences with her not-so-subtle cross-examination interviews and hot takes that can only be truly appreciated by those who also respect realness.

“Keeping it real is definitely the way to go,” says Ziwe. “I famously love real lemons and Loyal 9’s commitment to vodka lemonade without carbonation”

The full-flavored vodka lemonade keeps it real with flavors including classic Lemonade, Mixed Berry Lemonade, Lemonade + Iced Tea, and Watermelon Lemonade — all of which have racked up accolades including: New York International Spirits Competition Gold (95 points) for Mixed Berry; SIP Awards Gold for Watermelon Lemonade; and SIP Awards Innovation Award for Mixed Berry and Lemonade + Iced Tea.

“Loyal 9 cocktails are made for people who aren’t shy about what they like, and they love their lemonades bold and flavorful,” said Loyal 9 Brand Director Nikhil Shah. “Working with Ziwe allows us to put that boldness on full display in playful, yet provocative ways while showcasing ingredients going into our beverages. For Loyal 9, it’s always about real vodka and real lemons.”

Available on shelves nationwide, Loyal 9 Cocktails are available in 4-packs of 12 oz cans with an ABV of 9% at a suggested retail price of $12.99.

