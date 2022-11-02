Lux Row Distillers Introduces Old Ezra 7-Year Straight Rye Whiskey

Lux Row Distillers announced the newest variant in the Ezra Brooks brand family: Old Ezra 7-Year Straight Rye Whiskey. A limited allocation of 3,000 six-pack cases of Old Ezra 7-Year Straight Rye Whiskey will reach retail shelves across the country later this month at a suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Like other members of the Ezra Brooks brand family, Old Ezra 7-Year Straight Rye Whiskey is distilled using the highest-quality ingredients and charcoal filtered for mellow flavor and a smooth finish. Old Ezra 7-Year Rye features two rye mashbills (51% rye whiskey and 95% rye whiskey), is aged a full seven years and is bottled at full proof (114 proof, or 57% ABV) to deliver a full, complex flavor.

“With Old Ezra 7-Year Straight Rye Whiskey, we’ve delivered a rye whiskey worthy of the Old Ezra label,” said Lux Row Distillers master distiller John Rempe. “This tasty 7-year-old rye offers slightly sweet and oaky tones with hints of vanilla and honey, and it finishes with a warm touch of spice and tobacco. It’s certain to become a favorite among both rye fans and fans of the Ezra Brooks brand family.”

The introduction of Old Ezra 7-Year Straight Rye Whiskey comes on the heels of Old Ezra 7-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey’s recent “Best Overall Bourbon” win at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Like its bourbon namesake, Old Ezra 7-Year Straight Rye Whiskey features a high-end, custom-designed bottle. Its green, jewel-toned label is highlighted by a 7-year age statement and gold and copper foil accents.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands.

