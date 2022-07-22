Maestro Dobel Tequila Debuts Limited Edition Maestro Dobel 50 Bottle Stoppers In Collaboration With Mexico City-Based Studio Onora

Maestro Dobel, creator of the world’s first cristalino tequila, proudly announces the launch of the first of three limited edition Maestro Dobel 50 bottles in collaboration with Mexico City-based design studio Onora. Renowned for their work with Mexican artisans to revive traditional craft techniques, Onora has engaged third generation artisan Pablo Pérez Martínez, from the village of Xalitla, Mexico, to artfully reimagine the bottle stopper of the extra añejo cristalino tequila.

Combining past traditions with a new and innovative canvas, Martínez hand painted Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino bottle stoppers in the style of Amate, a Mexican folk-art craft dating back to the 1950s used on bark paper. Each bottle stopper illustrates the production cycle of the agave plant, and in turn, portrays the heart of the craft behind Maestro Dobel Tequila.

“At Onora, we find continued inspiration and possibility in the passage of time,” said Maggie Galton and Maria Eladia Hagerman, founders of Onora. “Through this collaboration, we hope to honor legacy stories and traditional crafts by giving them a brand new life, just as Maestro Dobel does in the creation of its tequilas.”

Maestro Dobel 50 is a smooth and complex extra añejo cristalino tequila, hand crafted by founder Juan Dobel using thoughtful techniques, processes and family secrets passed down for generations, with contemporary methods. Unlike any expression before it, Maestro Dobel 50 rests Extra Añejo tequilas from family reserves in both Eastern European and American oak barrels, before marrying them together in a unique blend. The final product is a silky, voluminous tequila with notes of fig, quince, date, pineapple and pumpkin, and then hints of cinnamon, vanilla and clove emerge, giving way to a long and incredibly smooth finish.

With less than 200 bottles produced, Maestro Dobel 50 Onora is available for purchase in limited quantities at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $250.00 USD.

Born from 11 generations of tequila making legacy, Maestro Dobel was founded on the guiding principles of honoring tradition and mastery of craft to innovate in its portfolio of award-winning tequilas. In the same way that Maestro Dobel cherishes and looks to its traditions to create its tequilas, the brand recognizes those who share the same level of commitment, expertise and mastery.

A true champion of contemporary Mexican art, Maestro Dobel celebrates this eternal pursuit for innovation, by showcasing the visionaries and wealth of creativity in Mexico.

Dobel 50 Tasting Notes:

Sight: This clear Cristalino Extra Añejo sparkles with steel and platinum reflections.

Aroma: A compelling marriage of caramel, honey, cooked agave and dried fruit such as fig or quince

emerges, with hints of chocolate, tobacco and sweets. Some herbal notes add a touch of freshness and

lightness with a hint of lingering vanilla and nutmeg on the finish.

Palate: Notes of fig, quince, date, pineapple and pumpkin, together with hints of cinnamon, vanilla and Clove.

Proof: Dobel 50 Onora Edition is bottled at 40% ABV (80 proof).

SRP: Dobel 50 Onora Edition is available for purchase at $250.00 USD

About Maestro Dobel Tequila

Maestro Dobel Tequila was born from 11 generations of tequila mastery in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2009. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino tequila with Dobel Diamante, the first Smoked Tequila with Humito and the first Pechuga Tequila with Pavito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.

For More Information:

https://maestrodobel.com/