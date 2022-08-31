Maestro Dobel Tequila Unveils New Maestro Dobel 50 Range

Blending tradition with modern-day vision, Maestro Dobel Tequila pushes the global tequila category forward, with innovations such as the world’s first cristalino tequila and the world’s first smoked tequila. Maestro Dobel founder Juan Dobel proudly introduces to the U.S. market a new collection of luxury extra añejo tequilas, exploring different cask finishes. The debut release in the series is Maestro Dobel 50 1967, an extra añejo tequila aged in American and French oak barrels with a sherry cask finish.

Maestro Dobel 50 is a collection of smooth and complex tequilas created to celebrate the brand’s founder Juan Dobel’s 50th birthday — born in 1967 — and the knowledge he has inherited as an 11th generation tequila maker. Every year, a new limited and collectible edition of Maestro Dobel 50 Extra Añejo will be released, each with a different cask finish and celebrating 50th anniversary milestones.

Maestro Dobel 50 1967 is a first for the Dobel brand, crafted with Maestro Dobel’s finest tequila, aged in American and French Oak barrels and finished in sherry casks — resulting in an elegant liquid for a sophisticated tequila palate.

Handcrafted in the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico, using 100% Blue Weber Agaves expertly grown and sourced from a single family-owned estate, Maestro Dobel 50 1967 is twice distilled in copper pot stills — achieving the smoothness for which Dobel tequilas are known. The distilled tequila is then aged in both American and French oak barrels for a minimum of three years, the requirement for all extra añejo tequilas, during which the aromas and flavor characteristics develop in the tequila as a brilliant amber brown color. Finally, the tequila is finished in sherry casks, absorbing rich and dazzling hints of chocolate, coffee, nuts and dried fruits, resulting in a dark, extra añejo tequila with a smooth yet complex flavor.

Maestro Dobel 50 1967 is available for purchase in limited quantities at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $950.00.

Maestro Dobel 50 1967 Tasting Notes:

Sight: Amber colors with reflections of copper and gold indicate the years Dobel 50 1967 has spent evolving in the oak barrels.

Aroma: Maestro Dobel 50 1967 evokes subtle floral scents, with aromas of vanilla and spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg imparted from the years the tequila has spent maturing in the barrels. Notes of honey and caramel float over the nose, echoing the sweet syrup drawn from our perfectly roasted agave. A subtle toasted scent from the charred barrel wood leaves nutty hints of walnut and hazelnut with a touch of chocolate and coffee, making for a structured nose with deep, complex notes.

Palate: Initially reminiscent of chocolate and coffee, the taste gives way to hints of honey and dried fruits, such as fig and dates. The sip clings to the palate with perfectly balanced tannins and a nutty finish reminiscent of walnuts and hazelnuts.

About Maestro Dobel Tequila

Maestro Dobel Tequila was born from 11 generations of tequila mastery in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2009. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino tequila with Dobel Diamante, the first Smoked Tequila with Humito and the first Pechuga Tequila with Pavito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.

For More Information:

https://maestrodobel.com/