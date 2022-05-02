Maverick Spirits Introduces Agave Blanco

SAN ANTONIO, Texas— In time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Maverick Spirits’ Agave Blanco is rolling out across Texas at select retailers, and is also now available for purchase online and at the Maverick Spirits Distillery, 115 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78205. The Samuel Maverick Agave Blanco is a Texas take on tequila. It is distilled using a hybrid still (pot and column) and bottled in-house at Maverick Spirits Distillery in San Antonio, Texas. While the Agave Blanco is produced in the Lone Star State rather than in Mexico, it is a perfect spirit for classic Cinco de Mayo cocktails like Margaritas, Ranch Waters, and Palomas.

“Tequila, by law, has to be distilled in Mexico, and until recently, very few distilleries were making agave spirits in the United States as there was no category in the Federal regulations,” said Maverick Spirits Head Distiller, Kevin Graham. “Our founder, Dr. Kenneth Maverick, closely followed the early Federal discussions to determine an American style of Agave spirits. With our proximity to Mexico and history here in San Antonio, it made a lot of sense to us to produce Agave spirits. When the regulations were approved by the TTB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau) for an Agave Spirit category, we were ready with a pre-designed label and recipe for distilling. In fact, we were the first distillery approved for producing Agave Spirits in the United States.”

Maverick Spirits’ Agave Blanco is distilled from 100% Blue Agave nectar, creating an approachable floral and fruit forward spirit. It is appealing to tequila lovers and non-tequila drinkers alike with its fragrant scents of dry white wine, apple blossom, roasted agave, and white pepper. The palate is loaded with agave, green fruit, vanilla and honeysuckle and a beautiful, lush mouthfeel. It is excellent in cocktails and delicious to sip on its own.

“It makes a lot of sense for us to produce this spirit, which is traditionally Mexican, right here at our distillery in Texas,” said Maverick Spirits Distillery Founder, Dr. Kenneth Maverick. “Our Agave Blanco has captured the attention of industry connoisseurs and earned prestigious awards, such as a John Barleycorn Gold Medal in 2020 and a Gold Medal at the 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition. We are excited to make it easier for people around Texas to try it through the expansion of our retail distribution in the state. Our Agave Blanco is now available for purchase online and can be shipped to people in 41 states around the country.”

Residents of San Antonio have embraced Cinco de Mayo as Cinco de Mayo has a commemoration of rich Mexican culture and heritage. Maverick Spirits will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Agave Blanco cocktails and Mexican-style lager specials, Mexican inspired cuisine in our restaurant, and live music on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Maverick Spirit’s Agave Blanco is available in 750ML bottles for a suggested retail price of $40 online and at the distillery in San Antonio, Texas. It is distributed by Republic National Distributing Company in Texas and is slated to be available where other Maverick Spirits are sold in select independent and chain retail stores, such as Alamo City Liquor, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Foods, Total Wine & More, and Twin Liquor.

About Maverick

Maverick Spirits is a San Antonio distillery, restaurant, and event center dedicated to Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio’s earliest families. Located just steps away from the historic Alamo in San Antonio on the original Maverick family homestead, native son Kenneth Maverick established Maverick Spirits as a nod to the Maverick family’s storied Texas roots and patriarch Sam Maverick—for whom all other mavericks are named. The state-of-the-art distillery produces a variety of spirits distilled using Texas-grown grains on a copper hybrid pot still. Rich Texas history is imbued into the barrels as they age in the vault of this restored historic bank building. Visit the restaurant and distillery tasting room to enjoy locally-influenced cuisine, beer brewed onsite, a flight of whiskey, or order a cocktail from the culinary-infused drink menu.

For More Information:

https://maverickwhiskey.com/spirits/