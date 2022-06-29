Merger of Green Light Distribution and United Wine & Spirits Forms Third Largest Spirits Distributor in Texas

DALLAS, Texas— The recently completed merger of Dallas-based Green Light Distributing with Houston’s United Wine & Spirits has created the third-largest spirits distributor in Texas. The newly expanded company enhances options and opportunities for on- and off-premise customers as well as small and mid-sized wine and spirits brands.

The two companies came together when long-time industry colleagues John Saladino, founder and CEO of United Wine & Spirits, and Dusty Odell, co-founder and CEO of Green Light Distribution, realized their companies fit together like puzzle pieces.

“This merger was a no-brainer,” said Green Light Founder and CEO Dusty Odell. “Not only does it give us more robust marketplace coverage, but our goals and values are perfectly aligned in terms of offering best-in-class service and wanting to change the status quo to help small and mid-size brands compete with more muscle.”

Saladino transitioned into the role of Partner at Green Light Distribution, where he oversees strategic operations and is actively involved in community outreach programs. Rounding out the Green Light executive team is Matt Nunley, Chief Revenue Officer. Nunley came to Green Light in 2019 with a strong background in finance and venture capital, and manages Green Light’s financial goals and strategies. Joe Saladino also joined Green Light as Director of Marketing. Previously, he led the marketing function at United Wine & Spirits.

Green Light has carved out a successful marketplace niche, specializing in helping small and mid-sized spirits and wine brands – which can often get lost at larger distributors – compete more effectively in the marketplace. Green Light helps even the playing field by training sales teams to tell brand stories and communicate points of difference and offer best-in-class communication with their brands. The approach is working, as rapid growth in Texas over the last 18 months has prompted Green Light to expand and it will launch in Florida by the end of 2022.

“Retailers today want to discover and offer new brands,” adds Odell, “and we’re the best source for them in Texas, and soon, more states.”

About Green Light

Green Light Distribution was founded in 2019 in Dallas, Texas as a distributor with that challenges the status quo to offer better customer service to its portfolio of wine and spirits brands. The company was created to offer a new option for brands to grow and scale in response to recent consolidation in the distributor tier that has made it challenging for small and mid-size brands to compete in the marketplace. The Green Light Distribution portfolio includes more than 350 suppliers. Customers are served from five warehouses across the state in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso and Lubbock.

For More Information:

http://www.greenlightdistribution.com/