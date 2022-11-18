Misceo Coffee Liqueur Expands Nationally

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Misceo Coffee announces its availability nationwide. Founded by “Gitty” Halberstam, a special education teacher and mother of four, Misceo began simply as a solution to pleasing a mother-in-law who was upset that her former favorite coffee liqueur had lost its Kosher certification.

Made from Colombian coffee, fresh cane sugar, and 5x distilled vodka, Gitty began developing Misceo in her kitchen three short years ago. After perfecting her recipe, deciding on a name (Misceo means ‘to brew’ in Latin), and navigating the confusing waters of the spirits industry, she was pleasantly surprised at how rapidly the brand was being adopted not just by those seeking quality kosher spirits options but also by the wider coffee drinking and spirits communities.

Named a Top 100 Spirit by Wine Enthusiast and one of the, “Best Coffee Liqueurs For The Espresso Martini-Obsessed” by Forbes, Gitty’s hobby is now the only super-premium, Kosher-certified coffee liqueur brand on the market and is quickly becoming recognized as a favorite in the category overall.

Women-owned and operated, Misceo has expanded its team to embrace its good fortune and is now available in all Total Wine stores across the U.S.

For More Information:

https://www.misceoliqueurs.com/