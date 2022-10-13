Misunderstood Whiskey Co. Launches America’s First Hard Oat Nog

Louisville, KY – Misunderstood Whiskey Co. is bringing the first ready-to-drink, dairy-free hard Oat Nog (14% ABV) to shelves this fall. The limited release, which uses Misunderstood’s Ginger Spiced Whiskey and Oat Milk as its base, will provide vegan and allergen-sensitive consumers (gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free) with a light, flavorful, and creamy alternative to traditional eggnog.

“Our goal has always been to change perceptions with products that taste so good they make you think twice about a category,” said Chris Buglisi, co-founder of Misunderstood Whiskey Company. “First, it was bringing together flavored whiskey drinkers and traditional whiskey drinkers with our Ginger Spiced Whiskey, and now bringing together the dairy and non-dairy communities with our Oat Nog,”

Much like Misunderstood’s flagship whiskey which is blended with real ginger, Misunderstood Oat Nog is made with quality ingredients which includes sustainably sourced oat milk blended with 100% American Whiskey, and is free of neutral grain spirit, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners. It is bottled in Bardstown, KY, shelf-stable and ready-to-serve.

“We had such a blast working on this innovation and we couldn’t be more excited to share our first limited release with consumers, especially with traditional eggnog drinkers,” said JD Recobs, co-founder of Misunderstood Whiskey Co. “We’ve seen the alternative milk category grow exponentially over the past few years so we’re thrilled to be a part of the innovation and release something unique (and delicious) for the fall and winter season. While Misunderstood Oat Nog it’s best enjoyed simply chilled or over ice, we also think it’s going to be a great base for seasonal cocktails. Yes, we’re talking about you, Espress-OAT Martini.”

Misunderstood Oat Nog will retail at $23.99 and be available for sale nationally online (https://shopmisunderstoodwhiskey.com) and in liquor stores in select markets including: CA, CO, FL, IL, OH, MA, MI, NJ, NY, TX and SC for a limited time only.

About Misunderstood Whiskey:

Misunderstood Whiskey Co. started as a kitchen recipe by two best friends who set out to create fun, easy drinking whiskeys made with honest ingredients. Misunderstood Whiskey is delicately crafted to be approachable for newbies, yet balanced for whiskey enthusiasts. Misunderstood’s flagship whiskey is an American Whiskey blended with real ginger to mellow the finish, and is proudly bottled at 80 proof in Bardstown, KY.

For More Information:

https://shopmisunderstoodwhiskey.com/