Mixly Launches New Seasonal Flavor

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Handcrafted cocktail company Mixly Cocktail Co. announced a new flavor just in time for the holiday season: Blueberry Lemon Sage. A mixer that is as good as it looks, Blueberry Lemon Sage is popping with flavor and color. The slightly sweet notes of blueberry, paired with the bright notes of lemon and warmth of sage, creates a well balanced cocktail to pair perfectly with vodka, whiskey, or gin. Or make it mocktail with a splash of soda water.

The Minnesota-based company, known for its all-natural and premium mixers, continues to delight fans with seasonal offerings.This includes the return of the popular gift sets, including the Favorites Sample Set and the Seasonal Sample Set. Each set features three, 4 oz. bottles, perfect for gift giving, which retails for $25.

“We love delighting our fans with new flavors, especially around the holidays when people are looking for unique, yet easy drinks to serve at gatherings,” said Johnna Rossbach, president of Mixly Cocktail Co. “We believe that everyone should be included at the party, so whether you have guests that drink vodka, whiskey or don’t drink alcohol, Mixly offers something for everyone.”

Mixly continues to gain distribution in the Twin Cities, available at more than 40 locations in the region, including all Haskell’s locations and select Hy-Vee locations. Mixly can also be found in 50 locations across the US.

For More Information:

https://www.mixlycocktailco.com/