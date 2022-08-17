Molson Coors Adds $1.5 Million in Grants to Advance Social Justice & Equity

As part of its Project Justice initiative, Molson Coors announced another $1.5 million donation to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) organizations dedicated to equity, empowerment, justice and community building, bringing its total cumulative investment to $4.5 million since 2020. This year, as part of the initiative, Molson Coors is allocating more than $500,000 in completion grants to provide educational cost relief to students from underserved communities seeking to finish their college degree.

“As a company, we firmly believe equitable access to higher education and mentorship opportunities are crucial to closing the opportunity gap among BIPOC students in underserved communities,” said Gavin Hattersley, president and chief executive officer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “This year, we are proud to invest in more than 20 institutions dedicated to addressing educational disparities and creating a more diverse pipeline of future employees and leaders.”

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the five-year graduation rate for white students is 64.5%, compared to Black students, who have a five-year rate of 41%, and Hispanic or Latinx students, who have a five-year graduation rate of 53.8%. Additionally, Black, Hispanic and Latinx students, on average, are taking longer to complete their degrees and, ultimately, earning less and taking on more debt.

This year’s Project Justice education grants will assist with easing the financial burden on BIPOC students in underserved communities by providing emergency support grants and scholarships, mentorship support and opportunities to learn, practice and apply workforce skills. The grants will support technical institutes and educational programming in Chicago, Denver and Milwaukee, including One Million Degrees, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Denver Scholarship Foundation and Emily Griffith Technical College.

Project Justice was launched by Molson Coors in 2020 in response to civil unrest and the inequitable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on BIPOC communities. Since its inception, Molson Coors has invested more than $4.5 million in nearly 60 organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Beyond Project Justice, Molson Coors’ social impact initiatives partner with organizations that aim to improve livelihoods, build resilient communities and empower the next generation of diverse leaders.

Project Justice is an important social impact initiative within the Molson Coors “Creating a World to Celebrate” sustainability strategy focused on supporting people and the planet. Today the company also released its 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance Report, which covers 2021 accomplishments towards the company’s People and Planet goals along with other sustainability/ESG highlights.

https://www.molsoncoorsblog.com/molson-coors-project-justice-esg-report?sf259667732=1