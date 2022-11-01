Mom Water Launches First Limited Edition Flavor: Carol

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Mom Water, popular fruit-infused vodka water, announced the launch of its first limited edition flavor, Cranberry Lime, named Carol. Only in town for the holidays this year, Carol is now on shelves in 4-packs through the end of the year, or while supplies last. Like all Mom Water ready-to-drink cocktails, Carol contains zero carbonation.

“We’ve been wanting to release a limited edition flavor for a while now, and the holidays seemed like the perfect time to have a new Mom stop by for a visit,” says Jill Morrison, co-founder of Mom Water. “The combination of cranberry and lime is seasonally-inspired and designed to pair with any holiday celebration. And now there’s finally a new festive offering that won’t leave you bloated at holiday parties.”

Product specs include

12-ounce cans

ABV: 4.5%

SRP $9.99, 4-packs

0 carbonation

0 sugar

90 calories

Mom Water’s Carol is now available across 35 states, including retail locations and direct-to-consumer online. Look for it wherever Mom Water is sold while supplies last.

This is the brand’s seventh personality-driven flavor, following the recent launch of two new core flavors, Susan and Nancy. Carol is named after one of the owner’s Moms, as well as the festive season. Additional flavors are currently in the works for the new year.

About Mom Water

Made by a mom in celebration of everyone, this fruit-infused vodka water comes in six additional fruit-infused flavors: Julie – Passionfruit, Sandy – Coconut Mango, Linda – Blueberry Peach, Karen – Lemon Blueberry, Susan – Strawberry Kiwi and Nancy – Pineapple Orange. Each with a personality of its own, these refreshing canned cocktails drink like water, with zero carbonation and no sugar or artificial sweeteners added. Mom Water is the cleanest sipper to toast to any occasion, without the typical bloat caused by hard seltzers or sugar overload from other cocktails on the market.

For More Information:

https://drinkmomwater.com/