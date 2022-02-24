Montagave Tequila Debuts In U.S. Market

Montagave is the result of French and Texan cultures colliding in Aspen, Colorado, after Lucie, a native of France, and John Melvin, originally from Austin, Texas, met there in 2017. In 2019, they married in Aspen and together came up with the idea for Montagave, which was to be served to their friends and family at their larger wedding celebration in France.

After meeting the incredibly talented Salvador ‘Chava’ Rosales Trejo from fourth generation family-run distillery Tequila Cascahuín (NOM 1123), Lucie and John were welcomed into his family and discovered a shared passion for craftsmanship and connecting with loved ones around exceptional food, wine, and spirits.

In a partnership bonded by authenticity, quality, sustainability, and family, Montagave is introducing an innovative barrel program and elements of old-world winemaking to Cascahuín’s long legacy of producing award-winning small-batch tequilas.

Montagave’s inaugural release, Montagave Blanco ‘Héritage’, is an unparalleled Tequila experience, rested for 29 days in red wine barrels sourced from some of the finest winemakers in Bordeaux, France. The result is a naturally pink sipping tequila with a floral nose and notes of roasted agave, red berry fruit, stone fruit, citrus, and a light pepper finish.

“Montagave is the result of those magical moments gathered with friends and family eating, drinking, connecting, and celebrating. What inspires us today is crafting the finest tequila in the world to enhance those moments for others.” says John Melvin.

The Melvin’s, who reside full-time in the Roaring Fork Valley with their daughter, aim to launch the company locally alongside craft wholesale distribution partner, LibDib, before expanding into additional US markets later this year.

Montagave is sold with an SRP of $75.00 per 750ml bottle at 41% alc/vol.

Montagave is now for sale at a variety of premium liquor stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Aspen, as well as a limited number of specialty stores in Colorado, New York, and California. For additional information, or to order direct, please visit montagave.com/ and be sure to follow @montagave on Instagram

For More Information:

https://montagave.com/