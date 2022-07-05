Mossburn Releases Signature Casks Series

The Mossburn Signature Casks Series: the Speyside blend and the Islands blend, allows whisky lovers to experience the characteristics of the most famous Scotch whisky producing regions in a single sip. Celebrating the versatility of Scotch whisky and the breath-taking regions it is produced in, independent bottling company Mossburn has created individual blends to showcase the archetypal styles of some of the most intriguing Scotch whisky regions – the Islands and Speyside.

In this series, Mossburn uses whisky from Scotland’s best whisky distilleries, to produce hand-crafted blended whiskies of the highest quality, selected from premium ageing stocks. The passionate team of distillers use their skills in blending and ageing to capture and enhance the spectrum of flavours possible in whisky making, using bespoke hybrid casks to elevate the whisky, while staying true to the classic styles that the famous regions produce, with characteristic tasting notes inspired by the traditional peated whiskies of the islands and the sweeter, fruiter style associated with Speyside.

With their bespoke Hybrid Cask approach, Mossburn explores the nuances and peculiarities of each wood type to elevate complexity and enhance the best regional characteristics of each blend. Formulated to heighten each region’s most desirable characteristics and capturing the essence of the flavour profiles, Mossburn Signature range can be enjoyed on their own, over ice or pairings such as dark chocolate with sea salt for the Islands blend, or creamy milk chocolate for the Speyside blend.

Rough Guides, the global travel specialists, hero the Scottish regions in their Rough Guide to Scotland, recommending journeying the magnificent Speyside whisky trail to discover the true gems of the whisky producing world and visiting the Islands – “assorted in size, flavour and accessibility” and famous for their “wildlife and whisky”.

Mossburn Signature Casks series bottlings are available from major whisky retailers, including Peake Wines, Bottle Apostle, The Wine Reserve and Royal Mail Whiskies and the series includes:

Mossburn Signature Cask Series Cask Bill No.1 – Island – 46% – £45 – Smoke & Spice

Displaying a seductive, potpourri reminiscent example of the signature Island coastal smoke and spice on the nose, with a touch of tannin spice on first sip, mellowing to heathery, pepper and a long with a dry, fiery kick.

Ageing: first maturation in refill American Whiskey Barrels, before being transferred to the bespoke Mossburn hybrid cask

Hybrid cask: specially built first fill ex-Bourbon barrels with toasted virgin European heads

Mossburn Signature Cask Series Cask Bill No.2 – Speyside – 46% – £42 – Rich

The nose presents clean, light sherry and oaky spice with heathery vanilla, progressing to a rich but not overly-sweet palate with light-citrussy spice, white pepper and a touch of exotic fruits.

Ageing: first maturation in refill American Whiskey Barrels, before being transferred to the bespoke Mossburn hybrid cask

Hybrid casks: specially built Oloroso Sherry Butts with heavily charred virgin American Oak heads

Neil Macleod Mathieson, Whisky Maker at Mossburn, says: “We have taken the classic flavour profile of whiskies from two of the most prominent Scotch producing regions – Speyside and Islands – and elevated them, adding complexity, depth and intense flavour while respecting the character of each of the regions”

“The traditional peated flavour historically associated with Island whiskies is well known, and we have looked to build on these more aromatic phenols with additional oak spice and vanilla to enhance the typical maritime flavours. The fruity profile of Speyside has allowed us to enrich the flavour and broaden the finish of the spirit whilst maintaining the honey and heather florality of the finest Speyside malts”, continues Mathieson.

The Mossburn range also includes limited release bottlings, including the Vintage Casks Series and Single Cask Special Releases.

About Mossburn Distillers Ltd

Mossburn Distillers Ltd is a whisky company with a growing whisky brand portfolio. Brands under the Mossburn Distillers Ltd. umbrella include Mossburn whisky, Torabhaig and Caisteal Chamuis.

About Mossburn Whisky

With seasoned whisky maker Neil Macleod Mathieson at the helm, Mossburn Whisky is an independent bottling company, sourcing casks from the length and breadth of Scotland, with a big focus on Speyside and the Islands. Whisky makers for whisky people, the Mossburn team have honed their skills in blending and bottling whiskies and a variety of other spirits with their combined experience spanning generations.

Spirit of intrigue runs through the very DNA of the team behind Mossburn Whisky, with the aim to make whiskies that appeal to those who love Scotch as truly, deeply and proudly as the team do themselves. They strive to see beyond the obvious, always choosing the road less travelled to ensure every bottling inspires curiosity and enthusiasm in whisky lovers globally.

Mossburn Distillers has developed proprietary bespoke hybrid casks for the secondary maturation of their whiskies, using a combination of complementary oak types bound together within one cask. Each expression has its own unique cask type to add the Mossburn signature stamp to the final taste profile of the whisky. The specific combination of oak selected for each cask helps to fine tune the flavour during maturation, ultimately creating whiskies with complexity, depth and flavour while remaining sympathetic to the regional spirit character produced by the distilleries.

Creating a blended whisky means combining different casks of whisky, aiming for the new product to be greater than the sum of its parts. While Single Malt whiskies are often seen as superior, a well-balanced blended malt whisky marries whiskies from a selection of complementary casks from several distilleries to create an elevated drinking experience to excite the palate of whisky enthusiasts. At Mossburn Distillers the team bottles a range of whiskies from single and blended malts to single casks, with their Signature Casks Series combining whiskies from different distilleries to create a definitive regional expression.

The art of blending takes years of experience to perfect, with a careful balancing process necessary to seamlessly integrate the best base notes, supporting flavours and accentuating highlights. The Mossburn team combine their wide-reaching knowledge with access to superb ageing stock and a variety of barrels to create intriguing and unique bottlings, always standing for uncompromising quality in every bottling.

Mossburn Signature Casks series bottlings are available from major whisky retailers, including Peake Wines, Bottle Apostle, The Wine Reserve and The Whisky Exchange.

For More Information:

https://mossburnwhisky.com/