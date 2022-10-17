Mount Gay Announces New Master Blender Collection 2022 Release, The Madeira Cask Expression

Mount Gay has refined the delicate art of blending rich and flavorful rums for over 300 years. Located in the northern tip of Barbados, the birthplace of rum, Mount Gay is the world’s oldest running rum distillery dating back to 1703. This year, Mount Gay will release The Madeira Cask Expression, the fifth limited edition in the Master Blender Collection series.

Originally created as a celebration of our heritage and expertise in rum making, The Master Blender Collection is released annually to showcase Mount Gay’s expertise and passion for innovation.

The limited-edition series debuted in 2018 with the release of XO: The Peat Smoke Expression, created by former Master Blender Allen Smith. Since 2019, when Trudiann Branker took over as Master Blender, award-winning expressions Pot Still Rum, The Port Cask Expression and Andean Oak Cask have been released.

For this year’s release, Branker looked to Madeira, the beautiful Portuguese island off the coast of Morocco, that has made an iconic fortified wine for more than 300 years. Using only column distilled rums, she placed the liquid in seasoned Madeira wine casks six years ago, carefully observing how the rum aged over time.

Working closely alongside her R&D team, Trudiann revisited the Madeira wine casks that had been filled in 2015. She found that the ageing column distilled liquid had an incredible flavor profile, and immediately knew it was destined to be the next iteration of the Master Blender Collection. A step away from Mount Gay’s traditional blend of column and pot still rums, the liquid presented a beautifully complex profile not often found in column distilled rums. She and her team observed the liquid’s aroma and flavour profile, waiting for the perfect moment to remove it from the barrels and bottle it.

The result is a velvety and generous blend that unfolds with every sip. At first sight, the liquid has deep golden hues, and upon opening, the nose showcases pear, oak, grapefruit, vanilla and butterscotch. On the palate, the bold column distilled rum is married with the subtlety of Madeira wine notes from the barrel, including honey, grapes, pear, citrus rind and dried fruit. This rum evolves over time, revealing layers of flavor over the course of a tasting journey.

“I was inspired by Madeira’s rich history and expertise of ageing wine,” noted Master Blender Trudiann Branker. “When we placed the column distilled rum in these beautiful barrels six years ago, I had a patient curiosity knowing that one day, the liquid from these barrels would bring an entirely new flavor profile to our distinct rum. What developed truly pushed my palate beyond what I thought Mount Gay rum do, and I’m proud to release Madeira Cask as this year’s Master Blender Collection.”

The Madeira Cask Expression is best enjoyed neat.

The Master Blender Collection: The Madeira Cask Expression is bottled at 55% ABV and is non-chill filtered in order to preserve its rich aromas and natural color. This expression will be available at select premium retailers in 700ml sizes for $220 SRP starting in October. The expression will also be available on ReserveBar.com in the coming weeks as well.

For More Information:

https://www.mountgayrum.com/