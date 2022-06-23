Mount Gay Rum Introduces Limited-Edition Cocktail Courier Kit

ST. LUCY, Barbados– Mount Gay, the world’s oldest running rum distillery dating back to 1703, invites cocktail enthusiasts to make time for taste this summer by exploring and savoring the distinct flavors of Mount Gay and celebrating moments worth taking time for. Known for its rich, complex tasting notes imparted by its unique maturation process, Mount Gay brings the essence of summer flavor to the forefront with a new limited-edition “Summer Taste Essentials” kit in partnership with Cocktail Courier. Curated by ‘Next Level Chef’ and TV Personality Richard Blais, the kit encourages pleasure-seekers to spend the season savoring delicious flavors and elevating memorable occasions.

Made in Barbados, the birthplace of rum, Mount Gay is a champion of great tasting rum. Mount Gay utilizes a variety of casks during the maturation process, such as ex-American Whiskey, Bourbon, and Cognac casks. This process, coupled with its island roots and tropical climate, provide every bottle with a wide depth of flavor and distinct tasting notes. Mount Gay Black Barrel for example, which is featured in the “Summer Taste Essentials” kit, is double aged in ex-American Whiskey and Bourbon casks, creating a bold and robust expression with notes of toasted vanilla, toffee, and orange zest.

“Our Mount Gay Black Barrel expression is a wonderfully versatile rum to feature on your home bar,” noted Trudiann Branker, Master Blender at Mount Gay. “Robust and bold, Black Barrel is beautiful on its own and incredible in craft cocktails, showcasing its rich and full-bodied notes.”

Available via Cocktail Courier through July 15, the “Summer Taste Essentials” kit provides everything needed for your next summer gathering, including the key ingredients and complimentary cocktail items to craft the ‘Good Old Pine’, a riff on a classic Old Fashioned. Additionally, the kit includes a cedar grilling plank and set of seasonings to spice up your dishes, making for unforgettable food and cocktail pairings.

“Working with Mount Gay to encourage others to explore and savor the flavors of the season is something I am really excited to be a part of,” said ‘Next Level Chef’ and TV personality Richard Blais. “With boundless ways to interpret taste, the kit provides cocktail enthusiasts with a way to experience the essence of summer and pairing refreshing cocktails with savory summer grilling staples is the perfect way to discover new flavor combinations.”

About Mount Gay

Mount Gay is the world’s oldest running rum distillery established in 1703. Founded and still located in the Parish of St Lucy, at the northernmost tip of Barbados, Mount Gay is crafted using pure, coral-filtered water and the finest Barbadian and Caribbean molasses. Distilled in traditional double copper pot and copper column stills, Mount Gay rums are aged in a diverse selection of casks including American whiskey, Bourbon and Cognac. Harnessing over 300 years of heritage and expertise, Mount Gay rums are a fine balance between science, art and innovation. Blended by Master Blender Trudiann Branker and aged under the influence of Barbados’ tropical climate,?our rums?highlight?a unique, rich and flavorful character. Mount Gay’s core range includes Mount Gay Silver, Mount Gay Eclipse, Mount Gay Black Barrel and Mount Gay XO alongside the annual limited-edition collection The Master Blender Collection. In addition to crafting the world’s oldest rum, Mount Gay is committed at all times to the use of sustainable and transparent practices in order to realize our vision of environmental stewardship and carbon neutrality.

