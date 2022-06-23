Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery Releases New Premium Whiskey Brand, Nelson Brothers

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery is pleased to announce the launch of Nelson Brothers, a new line of whiskeys debuting with two releases, Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon and Nelson Brothers Reserve Bourbon. Now available nationally, Nelson Brothers serves as the distillery’s premium brand alongside flagship brand Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey, bringing diversity and cohesion to a widely acclaimed and quickly growing portfolio. Both Nelson Brothers whiskeys feature balanced, perfected blends of high-rye bourbons and are available in 750ml bottles.

“Nelson Brothers marks a new chapter for Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery,” says Andy Nelson, co-founder of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. “It honors our great-great-great grandfather Charles Nelson’s legacy, while building on our rich family heritage to position the portfolio for successful growth in the future.”

“We’re building a branded house that allows us to have two complementary brands in the marketplace,” adds Charlie Nelson, co-founder and general manager of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. “With the launch of Nelson Brothers and our Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey nationally available, we can now offer whiskey lovers an option for every occasion, from spending a quiet evening at home with friends to celebrating an exciting life event.”

A versatile bourbon crafted with every drinking occasion in mind, Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon is aged in new, charred American oak barrels and bottled at 93.3 proof. Specifically tailored to be as approachable as possible, it works wonderfully neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail (SRP $36.99). Nelson Brothers Reserve Bourbon offers a similarly balanced profile, but with bigger, bolder elements and flavors, singling out the choicest, well-aged barrel lots, which are blended into an exceptional expression that packs more punch at 107.8 proof. Providing more of a high-end experience, can be enjoyed neat, with a splash of water, as a “Captain’s List” cocktail or a special night cap drink (SRP $59.99).

In 2006, Andy and Charlie Nelson stumbled upon the discovery that their great-great-great grandfather, Charles Nelson, was the founder of Tennessee’s largest pre-Prohibition distillery and produced the original Tennessee Whiskey. The distillery’s history dates back to 1860 and in 2019, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery bottled the first batch of Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey since 1909. The modern-day distillery, located at 1414 Clinton St. Nashville, TN 37203, is open to the public seven days a week and offers guided tasting experiences as well as an event space and gift and bottle shop.

https://greenbrierdistillery.com/nelsonbros