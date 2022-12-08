New Liberty Distillery Debuts Experiment in Pennsylvania Terroir With New Bourbon

New Liberty Distillery, Philadelphia’s home for revered craft spirits, including revived heritage Kinsey brand, is thrilled to announce the release of 100% Pennsylvanian Bloody Butcher Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The first-of-its-kind, this heritage-rich spirit is a true experiment in Pennsylvanian terroir; aged in Pennsylvania white oak barrels for two years and made with heritage grains including Pennsylvania-grown Bloody Butcher corn, malted rye, and malted barley. The 100% Pennsylvanian Bloody Butcher Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available now for shipping across Pennsylvania, and for pickup on-site in the New Liberty Distillery bottle shop, at New Liberty Distillery’s satellite bar and bottle shop The Bar Cart in Reading, PA, and at Old City’s Art in the Age.

New Liberty Distillery’s 100% Pennsylvanian Bloody Butcher Bourbon celebrates the states’ early agricultural heritage and unique agricultural landscape by celebrating its namesake Bloody Butcher varietal corn, known for its striking red hue. Sourced from Castle Valley Mill in Doylestown, PA, located just 25 miles from New Liberty Distillery in Philadelphia, the low yield and flavorful corn is combined with malted rye and barley from Deer Creek Malthouse. Robert Cassell, Owner and Master Distiller of New Liberty Distillery and CEO of Millstone Spirits is committed to bringing Pennsylvania back to the forefront of bourbon and whiskey prominence, and this recent rendition of Bloody Butcher Bourbon joins Bloody Butcher Sour Mash, released earlier this year.

“I’m thrilled to release the 100% Pennsylvanian because it’s the most authentic celebration of our region’s agricultural heritage. It’s a rare opportunity to trace all components of a whiskey, especially the source of the barrel wood, back to one location. We’re very proud to partner with local collaborators like Deer Creek Malthouse, Castle Valley Mill, and our barrel source, Tonnellerie Nadalie Cooperage.”

This limited-edition 100% Pennsylvanian Bloody Butcher Bourbon continues to embrace New Liberty Distillery’s admiration for the unique terroir available to this region. Traditionally, barrels are created with American Oak sourced from all over the United States, but dominantly in Kentucky, Missouri, or Virginia, but the 100% Pennsylvanian Bloody Butcher Bourbon was aged entirely in Pennsylvanian American White Oak casks from Tonnellerie Nadalie Cooperage, whose barrel mill is located in Kittinning, PA.

Tonnellerie Nadalie Cooperage sources its wood from the Western Pennsylvania forests, where American White Oak trees flourish. The soil composition in Pennsylvania varies with sandstone, shale, and limestone. This unique terroir imparts minerality, spice, moderate smokiness, and subtle notes of coconut and clove into the wood, in addition to tannins similar to those found in French Oak casks. Charred with a medium toast, the Pennsylvanian White Oak releases a very intense aromatic complexity and fruit-forward palette. This culmination of Pennsylvanian agriculture lends itself to a balanced flavor with notes of toasted marshmallow, butter, dried wood, chocolate malt, and dark stone fruit. Enjoy it neat or in any number of classic bourbon cocktails.

100% Pennsylvanian Bloody Butcher Bourbon is available now in a 200ml size(47.5% ABV / 95 proof) for $24.99 and a 750ml size (55.25% ABV / 110 proof) for $69.99. Created from a base of 70% Bloody Butcher corn from Castle Valley Mill and 27% malted rye and 3% malted barley from Deer Creek Malthouse, the spirit carries aromatic notes of Tree Sap, Brown Sugar, and Raisin. When sipped neat, imbibers will experience a front-end evolution of freshly lit bonfire, earth and toasted marshmallow that leads to a rich finish of spiced stone fruit and chocolate malt.

In the early 1800s, European settlers in the southern United States blended their corn with a native variety, resulting in Bloody Butcher corn: instantly recognizable for its striking deep red kernels and legendary fruity, buttery flavor. Unsuitable for industrial scale farming, this heirloom variety is grown by very few farmers in the United States.To make Bloody Butcher Bourbon today, distillers’ source Bloody Butcher corn from Castle Valley Mill in Doylestown, PA, just 25 miles from the distillery’s flagship South Kensington location, and combine it with malted rye and barley from Deer Creek Malthouse located in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.

Age statement: Aged for two years in Pennsylvania White Oak barrels

Ingredients: 70% Bloody Butcher Corn, 27% Malted Rye, 3% Malted Barley?

Spirit Type: Bourbon Whiskey

55.25% (110 proof)

In other exciting news from Millstone Spirits Group, the ownership arm of New Liberty Distillery as well as revived heritage brands such as Kinsey and ready-to-drink canned cocktail line, ALCO Liquor Company: Earlier this year, the company acquired Faber Distilling and all assets of Midnight Madness Distilling LLC. The 1.4 million dollar winning bid acquires the Pennsylvania powerhouse’s line of Faber Liquors as well as two high-speed bottling lines, 160,000 square foot production facility, the craft spirits group amassing an impressive 12 medals at the ADI2022 International Spirits Competition. and even a piano. Additional information and full press release available upon request.

Additionally, Robert Cassell and Millstone Spirits Group are pleased to announce?two-time Superbowl Champion, former Philadelphia Eagle, and noted philanthropist, Malcolm Jenkins, as a newly appointed Board Member and Investor along with his holding company, Malcolm Inc. With two-time world champion and venture capitalist Jenkins joining the ranks of Cassell and Millstone Spirits, the duo has plans to develop and distill a bourbon aimed at highlighting the disparity and lack of diversity plaguing the craft spirits industry by sourcing barley, wheat, rye, and corn exclusively from Black and Brown farmers. Additional information and full press release available upon request.

About New Liberty Distillery

New Liberty Distillery is located in the vibrant South Kensington neighborhood at 1431 Cadwallader St., just minutes from Center City. The original building once served as a stable, and much of its architecture, including the horse stalls, have been preserved. The building now provides a home to New Liberty Distillery’s custom-made still, as well as the rick house where the distillery’s whiskey is barrel-aged.

In addition to the working distillery, New Liberty Distillery also features a robust bottle shop where guests can sample and purchase spirits. The New Liberty Distillery Heritage Collection and New Liberty whiskeys, spirits-related gifts, and other locally sourced products can be purchased in the retail space.

New Liberty Distillery is the wheelhouse of industry vet, esteemed Master Distiller, and distillery president Robert Cassell, and produces award-winning craft spirits such as New Liberty Distillery Bloody Butcher as well as the revived heritage Kinsey brand. New Liberty’s core spirits provide us with a window into Pennsylvania’s distilling past, to the state’s historical relevance as the birthplace to American whiskey at a time when rye was the most popular whiskey in the United States. All of the whiskies in New Liberty’s core range are made with local grain from a farm located just 25 miles from the distillery.

