Newly Styled Campari Negroni Ready to Serve Now Available

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.— Enjoying the delectable taste of one of the most famous Italian cocktails has never been easier! Thanks to the launch of the newly styled Campari Negroni Ready to Serve, Negroni lovers and cocktail aficionados can enjoy an expertly crafted cocktail at home or on-the-go.

Recently ranked as the No. 1 best-selling international classic cocktail in Drinks International’s 2022 report, the perfectly balanced Negroni has become a staple among mixologists and on cocktail menus across the globe. Now, as desire for cocktails that are ready to serve anytime, anywhere continues to increase in popularity, anyone age 21 and older can enjoy a Campari Negroni in just a few easy steps.

The newly styled Campari Negroni Ready to Serve features a new, elegant design and is an expertly crafted Negroni cocktail made using the same iconic cocktail recipe from over 100 years ago. A perfect blend of equal parts Campari, London Dry Gin and Sweet Vermouth – simply pour over ice and garnish with an orange slice and you have the iconic Negroni at your fingertips. Available in a 375 ml bottle, the newly designed offering includes approximately four servings of the Negroni, making it perfect for a date night or small gathering. Whether you’re on-the-go or hosting a cocktail party, dinner or aperitivo hour at home, the Campari Negroni Ready to Serve can be conveniently enjoyed, recreating your favorite cocktail bar moment for any occasion.

The Negroni is one of the most famous Italian cocktails in the world. Envisioned by Count Negroni in 1919 – who asked his barman to add a touch of gin rather than soda to his Americano in honor of his last trip to London – the beloved cocktail was eventually named after the Count. The combination of London Dry Gin and Sweet Vermouth with Campari, the red heart of the Negroni, offers a crafted mix of juniper, sweet citrus, spice and herbal notes paired with a wormwood and bitter root finish.

A classic cocktail that has stood the test of time, the Negroni has remained front and center in cocktail history among great bartenders and cocktail aficionados alike. While the unique and distinctive recipe of the Negroni has remained unchanged since its creation, many passionately creative bartenders have taken inspiration from the world-class taste in the creation of various twists on a classic.

“People have been enjoying the Negroni cocktail for more than a century, and its popularity is still growing today,” said Andrea Sengara, Head of Marketing, Campari America. “With the Ready to Serve format now available, consumers can enjoy the world’s No. 1 classic cocktail anywhere, and with ease.”

The newly styled Campari Negroni Ready to Serve (26% ABV) is available to purchase now in select retail stores and on ReserveBar and Drizly for an SRP of $24.99. Whether enjoying your Campari Negroni at a cocktail party, intimate dinner, or enjoying aperitivo hour at home, please do so responsibly

About Campari

Campari, the iconic, unforgettable Italian red liqueur sits at the heart of some of the world’s most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in color, Campari’s unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate?inspiration seen through its founders’ creative genius, artists in different fields and the world’s best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group’s key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group’s growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 21 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

About Campari America

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, Skyy Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world’s finest whiskies since the 1800’s. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group’s portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY Vodka, SKYY Infusions, Grand Marnier, Campari, Aperol, Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey, Russell’s Reserve, Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG Gin, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Espolón Tequila, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Appleton Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew Rum, Coruba Rum, Ouzo 12, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, Frangelico, Cynar, Averna, Braulio, Jean-Marc XO Vodka, Lallier and Bisquit & Dubouché.

