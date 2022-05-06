Nick Jonas, John Varvatos and Villa One Tequila Invite Fans To Share Their ‘Villa One’ for a Chance To Visit Their Dream Destination

Villa One, the ultra-premium tequila founded by Nick Jonas and John Varvatos, is launching “Your Villa One”, the second edition of their successful “Life As It Should Be” contest; this time asking fans to share their personal “Villa One” – the physical place and the people they are with when they feel their happiest – for the chance to win a dream getaway to a destination that brings that vision to life.

It was during a trip to Mexico in 2018 to explore their idea of creating a new tequila, joined by family and friends, that Nick and John stayed in a house with a fortuitous name; Villa One. While Villa One is a physical place, for Nick and John it has become more a state of mind- a place where you share special moments with those who matter most to you. Whatever and wherever that place is for you, that is your “Villa One.”

“What’s fun about this campaign is that everybody’s version of their ‘Villa One’ will likely be different,” says Jonas. “It can be anything from a tropical beach vacation with a partner, a ski trip with friends or family, or a remote cabin in the woods to unplug and reconnect with nature. Wherever that place is, we are excited to help people make their ‘Villa One’ a reality. After the past few years, finding and experiencing that place feels more relevant than ever.”

The contest, which starts May 5th and runs through June 13th, will be announced on Nick and John’s Instagram accounts where they each give an exclusive look at their own “Villa One” and explain why that specific place is where they feel most content.

“To us, Villa One has always been about sharing simple, honest times with those who matter most,” adds Varvatos. “We are excited to continue to offer our fans the opportunity to create these experiences and can’t wait to see what everyone’s ‘Villa One’ looks like.”

The campaign will also be featured on QR codes that can be found on Villa One bottles in select retail stores across the United States. When scanned, the code will direct fans to the entry site to learn more and enter.

About Villa One

Villa One is an ultra-premium tequila founded by Nick Jonas and John Varvatos. The duo worked side by side with master distiller Arturo Fuentes, the “Godfather of Tequila” who brings more than 30 years of distilling experience. Unlike most tequilas, Villa One sources agave from both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, giving it a distinct and rounded profile that is offered in three expressions: Silver, Reposado, and Añejo.

For More Information:

https://www.villaonetequila.com/