Nikka Whisky Partners with Bloomsybox

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Nikka Whisky, in partnership with sustainable flower delivery service Bloomsybox, is bringing its latest expression Nikka DAYS to life with a “Gift A Good Day” custom bouquet offering inspired by this bright and modern whisky. Launched in 2020, Nikka DAYS is a smooth and delicate blended whisky for everyday drinking occasions, meant to enhance any casual day. The Nikka DAYS “Gift a Good Day” set includes the vibrant Nikka DAYS bottle paired with an elegant floral arrangement for $108 exclusively available online.

“As the name and appearance suggest, Nikka DAYS was designed to reflect the floral and smooth whisky within and we are excited to partner with Bloomsybox to capture the essence of this whisky in a unique and thoughtful way,” says Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky International Business Development Manager. “With Nikka DAYS, we set out to create a whisky that will complement and elevate your everyday and we hope this gift set will do just that in a fresh new way, whether for yourself or to brighten the days of your loved ones, friends and colleagues, no special occasion needed.”

Available from August 15 – October 15, 2022, only on bloomsybox.com, the Nikka DAYS “Gift a Good Day” bouquet will include a lovely arrangement of yellow mini calla lilies, white lisianthus flowers, lily grass, and yellow roses, each selected to enhance and complement the flavor profile of Nikka DAYS in this limited time offering.

Imported by Hotaling & Co., Nikka DAYS is bottled at 40% ABV and currently distributed inCalifornia, New York, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Florida, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Washington, New Jersey, Georgia, Washington DC, Maryland, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Louisiana, Kansas, and Nevada, with national availability online at ReserveBar.com.

For More Information:

https://www.bloomsybox.com/nikka