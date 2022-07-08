Novo Fogo Cachaca Announces Jeremy Lenz as CFO/COO

SEATTLE, Wash.— Novo Fogo has appointed Jeremy Lenz as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Lenz, who has been an investor in the company over the past several years, will be responsible for helping the Seattle-based company’s worldwide operations while providing financial stewardship during this period of accelerated growth.

Lenz joins Novo Fogo after 20 years of finance leadership roles at Starbucks, where he was responsible for product innovation, retail development, international expansion, equity transactions, global sustainability, and others. His accomplishments include the launch and distribution of the Starbucks coffee liqueur (with Jim Beam), retail initiation for Starbucks’ first RTD drink in Asia, as well as market openings and equity transactions in numerous countries around the world. As head of business development and finance for the International Channel Development Group, Lenz executed expansion of Starbucks’ CPG business to over 40 countries. He also led the Product and Innovation Finance team, overseeing growth from $12B to $19B in annual revenue and driving investment of over $400M in innovation growth strategies. In his last assignment at Starbucks, Lenz led the “Funding Our Future” growth team, unlocking opportunities to increase the wages of Store Partners in the USA. Prior to Starbucks, Lenz worked in international banking operations and high-tech finance roles in Seattle.

Lenz earned a double major from the University of Washington in International Studies and Economics and an MBA in finance from the University of South Carolina. Drawing from his experience as a father to three amazing daughters, he constantly seeks to elevate those around him and has mentored UW Foster Business School MBA students for over 10 years. He also plays bass in a rock band, practices adrenaline-filled sports like kite surfing and indoor soccer, and is conversant in German.

“Jeremy has been a part of the Novo Fogo family for the last few years and already knows the company well, making this a natural transition for all of us,” said Dragos Axinte, Founder and CEO of Novo Fogo. “His global leadership background provides a stable platform of growth for our team, while his jet propulsion energy meshes very well with where we’re going.”

Novo Fogo is a multi-continental company with team members, operations, and assets in South America, North America, and Europe. Recent product launches include Bar Strength Cachaça (1 liter bottle), Tree-Keeper Sparkling Caipirinha RTD Tropical Variety 6-Pack, Tree-Keeper™Caipirinha Kit, and the OId Fashioned Highball RTD.

Novo Fogo Cachaça products are distributed in the USA by 375 Park Avenue Spirits of New Orleans, LA (a division of The Sazerac Company) and in Europe by Société Dugas of Paris, France.

