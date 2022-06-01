NV Group USA Expands Distribution of Smoke Lab Vodka

FAIRFIELD, Conn.— NV Group, one of India’s largest and most successful distillers and brewers, announces the expansion of its award-winning luxury vodka to additional U.S. markets and is now available in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, Maryland, and Washington DC. Guided by NV Group USA President, Mike Ginley and his team of sales and marketing professionals, their mission is to build SMOKE LAB VODKA and the company’s portfolio of premium beverage brands in the U.S. to be leaders in their respective categories.

Ginley commented, “I feel exceptionally privileged to be working with the amazing teams at both NV Group India & NV Group USA to help guide the expansion of the NV portfolio in the U.S. The launch of SMOKE LAB VODKA – Classic and Aniseed Flavored – in the U.S. in 2020 has exceeded all expectations. The initial trade and consumer response has given us tremendous confidence that we will continue to successfully build our distributor and sales network, starting with the following partnerships:”

The establishment of NV Group USA and the expansion of SMOKE LAB VODKA marks an exciting evolution in NV Group’s global spirits mission that will set the stage for the roll out of a full portfolio of premium spirits brands produced in India at the companies 10 distilleries and breweries. Company CEO Varun Jain commented, “We now have an experienced and motivated team in place in the U.S. who are helping craft and achieve our U.S. expansion mission. We are excited to realize our aggressive plan and establish our brands as leaders in the U.S.”

India’s NV Group’s vision is to become the world’s first global premium spirits company from India and lead the way in showcasing India’s finest quality ingredients, flavors, and skilled craftsmanship on the world stage.

SMOKE LAB CLASSIC VODKA was recently awarded a Double Gold Medal and Consumers’ Choice Award at the 2022 SIP Awards and a Gold Medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Awards.

About SMOKE LAB

SMOKE LAB, established in 2020 by Varun Jain and headquartered in New Delhi, India, is where the eccentric and innovative minds come together to create the premium experience of SMOKE. SMOKE LAB includes products of the SMOKE brand namely, the SMOKE Vodka, SMOKE Wear, SMOKE Water and SMOKE Sanitizer. SMOKE LAB is owned by the NV Group.

About NV Group

Established in 1994, NV Group has grown to become one of the largest grain spirits distillers in India with an impressive range of brands in its portfolio. NV connotes world class quality. NV Group is a force to be reckoned with, presenting the finest blends in several categories including vodka, gin, rum, whiskey and RTDs.

For More Information:

https://smokelabofficial.com/en/