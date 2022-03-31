Ogden’s Own Distillery Unveils 2022 Class of “Five Husbands”

OGDEN, Utah–Ogden’s Own, an award-winning leading distiller of craft spirits and largest independently owned distillery in the state of Utah, is proud to announce the selection of its 2022 “Five Husbands” search. The five selected, who will grace the label on this year’s edition of the Five Husbands Vodka bottle, represent an array of backgrounds deeply representative of the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s “Five Husbands” were carefully selected by the Ogden’s Own team for their dedication to advancing LGBTQ+ equality and visibility.

“It was a very difficult decision as we were very fortunate to receive more responses than we anticipated for this year’s label,” said Mark Fine, President and CEO of Ogden’s Own Distillery. “In selecting the Five ‘Husbands’, we didn’t just want it to be about a person who specifically identifies as a ‘Husband’, but a person who is authentically themselves and part of the rich tapestry that makes up the LGBTQ+ community.”

Following is additional information about the 2022 Ogden’s Own Five Husbands:

Madazon Can-Can is a non-binary transmasculine human who has been terrified for most their life, being filled with rejection or pure disbelief that one could be possibly both feminine and masculine.

“I have been involved in the (Queer) community primarily through work as a Burlesquer and Drag King which also allows me to raise awareness through performance art. I teach Drag King classes inspiring others to develop a new skill, but to also facilitate a band of brothers that would support each other building a community of authenticity and offering a variety of drag in every gendered and non-gendered expression,” states Madazon. Truly Madazon is an Artist and Activist…an “Art-ivist”.

Bryce Jackson recently moved to Salt Lake City from Kansas five years ago. Bryce is the co-founder of Stonewall Sports which offers a place for people to meet in a different environment. With over 1300 members Stonewall Sports SLC is an LGBTQ+ not-for-profit sports league which includes kickball, sand volleyball, dodgeball, and bowling.

“This adult league brings back memories for many of not feeling included in sports growing up but now taking ownership and having fun. Many of the teams meet up outside of the league for dinners, movie nights, and just good old-fashioned fun,” states Bryce.

Matt Easton is a Utah native and seventh-generation Mormon who came out during his 2019 valedictorian speech at BYU.

“My speech gathered a lot more attention than I initially thought it would and I ended up going on the Ellen Show, Ru Paul’s Talk Show, and Good Morning America to talk about my experience being gay at BYU. It has allowed me to springboard into the world of LBTQ+ activism, working on improving the treatment of queer people at BYU and the Mormon church,” states Matt.

Currently attending Berkley and working on a PhD in political science, we are sure Matt will help change the world.

“My first alcoholic experience was actually drinking Five Wives Vodka and cranberry!” Matt recalls.

Chef Bryan Woolley is an American Celebrity Chef, TV personality and operatic singer appearing on Salt Lake City CBS affiliate with a daily 30-minute cooking segment.

“If I could inspire and save just one person in knowing that being who they are is fine, then this is a success. I am passionate about my career as a chef and have made many friends allowing me to travel and speak with wonderful people with shared interests,” states Bryan.

Chef Bryan Wooley is America’s longest consecutive running TV Chef of three decades, who continues offering recipes for success.

Christian Harvey, better known as “Hoe Shi Minh” is Salt Lake City’s only Vietnamese performer. Hoe Shi Minh is a constant performer hosting numerous LGBTQ+ shows inspiring others to enjoy life and be proud of who they are.

“When I attend Asian-American functions I represent the queer community…and when I am involved with LGBTQ+ events I represent the Asian community. I am proud to be part of both,” states Ho Shi Minh.

Studying musical theatre for many years is clearly shown in Hoe Shi Minh’s talents and ability to excite others around to enjoy fun.

“These are not just ‘Five Husbands’, but truly ‘Five Stories’ and ‘Five Messages’ that I hope many people will relate to and support who one is or who one wishes to be,” Mark Fine states. “I would also like to thank the previous Five Husbands; Rob, George, Johnny, CJ, and Troy…they will always be part of our family.”

Championing the LGBTQ+ community and celebrating diversity have been core pillars of Ogden’s Own since the distillery was founded in 2009. Ogden’s Own has served as the official alcohol sponsor of the Utah Pride Festival for several years and is a long-standing ally of Utah-based LGBTQ+ organizations Equality Utah and the Utah Pride Center.

In 2019, Ogden’s Own introduced Five Husbands Vodka for the first time as a Pride Month special release, however the expression was met with so much enthusiasm and customer demand that the distillery immediately decided to make it a year-round offering, representing its support for LGBTQ+ community each day of the year.

In 2021, Ogden’s Own featured five members of the Utah LGBTQ+ community on the label and continued the tradition with a new group of people and stories as further commitment to the distillery’s LGBT+ community support. Giving new options for the community to enjoy the distillery’s diverse offerings, 2021 also saw the opening of its on-site cocktail bar, Side Bar at Ogden’s Own Distillery, as well as increased distribution in select markets throughout the continental U.S.

A portion of the profits of Five Husbands Vodka will be donated to support LGBTQ+ causes, and the 2022 Five Husbands Vodka bottling is expected to hit shelves in Utah, select additional markets and through online retailers in May, just in time for Pride Month 2022.

About Ogden's Own

Ogden’s Own is based in Ogden, Utah and gained notoriety for its unique expressions and its often satirical playfulness on stereotypes in its home state. Founded in 2009, Ogden’s Own’s first product was Underground Herbal Spirit, which was met with immediate acclaim, winning a Double Gold Medal from the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2012. The distillery then released Five Wives Vodka, which the brand is perhaps best known for today due to the national notoriety it received upon hitting the market. The name “Five Wives” was such a topic of controversy within the conservative leaning Utah and surrounding states that Idaho refused to sell the product, prompting a national lawsuit where Ogden’s Own ultimately prevailed. Today, Ogden’s Own remains devoted to championing freedom of expression and offering its handcrafted, gluten-free products at an accessible, affordable price point. Their wide portfolio of expressions ensures that any customer can find a product that is suitable to his/her palate.

