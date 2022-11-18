Old Elk Distillery Announces Special Edition 2022 Infinity Blend

FORT COLLINS, Colo.— Old Elk Distillery is proud to announce the second annual release of Master Distiller Greg Metze’s Infinity Blend Series. A testament to legacy and supreme craftsmanship, this new limited release is built on the foundation of the original 2021 Infinity Blend and completed with gently matured and hand selected barrels of Old Elk Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey, and two vintage Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys.

“We are fortunate to have Greg Metze, with his 44 years of experience, leading and inspiring our team,” says Old Elk CEO, Luis Gonzalez. “Infinity blends are meaningful to many whiskey enthusiasts, and with that in mind, Greg has created Old Elk Infinity Blend, which allows him the chance to tell his incredible 40 plus-year story in whiskey.”

Old Elk’s annual release of the Infinity Blend exemplifies what makes infinity bottles so unique. Like enthusiasts who blend fractions of their favorites in an unmarked decanter over time, Greg has created this blend to showcase his legacy and supreme artisanship while also paying close attention to what voices within the Old Elk community are requesting. Blending Greg’s expertise with the company’s unique innovative mindset are key components to the newest addition and an expression of gratitude to Old Elk enthusiasts. Old Elk Infinity Blend becomes an occasion to remember each of the good times shared while looking forward to new opportunities forged over a glass of whiskey.

The 2022 Infinity Blend is a masterful blend of rare whiskeys and Old Elk classics, including:

18% Old Elk 2021 Infinity Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskies

15% Old Elk Straight Bourbon Whiskey, aged 7 years

9% Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, aged 13 years

6% Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, aged 12 years

52% Old Elk Wheat Whiskey, aged 7 years

“I am very proud of this limited release of the Infinity Blend. Within this bottle are some of my favorite whiskies, culminating in this custom blend I am honored to share with whiskey lovers across the country,” adds Greg Metze. “This blend is truly crafted according to what I really enjoy in a flavor profile. It melds the rich, smooth attributes of Old Elk Bourbon with exceptional maturity notes and the classic profiles of Kentucky Bourbon, transcending innovation, time and tradition.”

Continuing Old Elk’s dedication to world-class whiskey – the 2021 Infinity Blend was awarded the Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Old Elk’s Limited Infinity Blend will be distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and will be a national limited release, available at select retailers in the United States starting on November 18, 2022 with a suggested retail price of $149.99 per 750 ml bottle at 114.1 proof.

About Old Elk Distillery

Rooted in innovation, quality, craftsmanship, and integrity, Old Elk Distillery of Fort Collins, CO was founded in 2013. Founder Curt Richardson’s desire was to create a distinctive portfolio of whiskeys that embodied his passion for whiskey, and he succeeded. In 2016, Greg Metze joined the team as Master Distiller, bringing his 40 years of experience in the whiskey industry to Old Elk. While the signature Old Elk Slow Cut proofing process takes significantly longer than most recipes, taking the time to proof slowly makes all the difference. The proof is in the liquid. Today, the Old Elk portfolio is available in all 50 states and contains Old Elk Whiskey, including the signature high-malt Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Whiskeysmith Co. Flavored Whiskey, Dry Town Gin, and Nooku Bourbon Cream.

