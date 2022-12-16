Old Forester’s Newest Release in the Acclaimed 117 Series is Extra Extra Old

LOUISVILLE, December 13, 2022 – Today, Old Forester Distilling Co. releases the latest edition in its coveted 117 Series: a double-barreled bourbon that stayed in the second barrel for an unusually long time. The result is a bourbon of exceptional quality with pronounced sweet and spice notes.

Old Forester took its beloved 1910 expression and aged it in a second barrel for 24 months.

Master Taster Melissa Rift said the whiskey aptly earned its special name – Old Forester Extra Extra Old.

“This expression was born from a creative and innovative experiment while staying true to the classic taste which sets Old Forester apart,” Rift said. “Although I only joined Old Forester last month, this was one of the first new limited expressions I was honored to taste – and the extra long double barreling leads to an explosion of flavors.”

To celebrate the release at the distillery on December 13, Old Forester is thanking its loyal customers by offering free coffee, hot chocolate and holiday cookies from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Visitors to the distillery that morning will also have a special visitor – Melissa Rift will lead everyone on a tasting of the product before they purchase.

Old Forester 1910 is a coveted expression commemorating the October 22, 1910 distillery fire at 117 Main Street. A batch of mature whisky ready to be bottled was instead re-barreled in new barrels for removal due to the fire damage. What emerged was a full-bodied whisky, remarkable enough to become an entirely new expression – Old Fine Whisky.

For Extra Extra Old, the brand experimented by leaving the 1910 whisky in the heavily charred secondary barrel for two years.

Old Forester Extra Extra Old is bottled at 93 proof and will be exclusively available at the Old Forester Distillery starting December 13 at $59.99. For more information, please visit OldForester.com.

Tasting Notes