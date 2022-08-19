Old Forge Distillery Launches Rocky Top Corn Whiskey

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.— Old Forge Distillery has announced the launch of Rocky Top Corn Whiskey, a spirit honoring the tradition and celebration of sports in the south. Distilled with Tennessee corn and coming in at 100 proof, Rocky Top Corn Whiskey is sweet and smooth East Tennessee in a jar.

“Tailgates and sports are staples of the south and what better way to celebrate the pageantry and tradition than with traditional East Tennessee corn whiskey” says Head Distiller Keener Shanton. “Now, you can get your corn from our jar at all your game day tailgates with our Rocky Top Corn Whiskey.” The jar label, designed to celebrate all sports and East Tennessee tradition, includes a “subtle nod” to an infamous moment in Tennessee sports history, according to Shanton.

Rocky Top Corn Whiskey is available in retail liquor stores throughout East and Middle Tennessee and also at their Pigeon Forge distillery.

About Old Forge Distillery

Nestled in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, Old Forge Distillery hand forges small-batch spirits including award-winning moonshines, cream liqueurs, gin, bourbon, vodka, and rum. Located in the heart of the historic Old Mill Square in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Old Forge crafts spirits using stone-ground grains from The Old Mill, one of the oldest continually operated gristmills in America.

Visit Old Forge Distillery for free samples to experience a taste of Tennessee or let their bartender forge you an artisan cocktail at the distillery cocktail bar. Old Forge Distillery, located at 170 Old Mill Ave, Pigeon Forge, TN, is a proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail.

For More Information:

https://oldforgedistillery.com/