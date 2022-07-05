Olé Cocktail Co. Releases Canada’s First Tequila Variety Pack Including an Exclusive New Flavour

VANCOUVER, BC.— Olé Cocktail Co. has recently launched the first ever tequila Variety Pack in all of Canada just in time for summer. The tequila mixed pack includes four delicious Olé Cocktail flavours: Classic Margarita, our award-winning Paloma, Chilli Mango, plus the brand new addition to the Olé Cocktail family, Tequila Sunrise.

The newest of the Olé flavours, Tequila Sunrise is packed with citrusy orange juice, a splash of pomegranate, blue weber agave tequila, and lightly sweetened with organic agave nectar. It boasts the perfect balance of tartness and sweet, and with only 130 calories, is a guaranteed favourite for the summer season. Tequila Sunrise as well as the Tequila Variety Pack are on shelves now in liquor stores across BC and Alberta.

“We are thrilled to offer Canada’s first and only tequila mixed pack including an exclusive new flavour,” said Olé’s Director of Sales, Sarah Hardy. “Tequila’s popularity continues to rise and we are pleased to meet the demand of consumers by providing a growing line up of premium Olé products to choose from.”

Olé Cocktail is proud to be a Canadian-founded and certified tequila company. Olé’s continued success in the market is credited to their commitment of providing top quality beverages, using the best ingredients in each of their products. With Tequila and organic agave nectar sourced directly from Mexico and no artificial sweeteners or ingredients, Olé continues to provide consumers with a variety of unique premium tequila cocktails.

For More Information:

https://www.olecocktails.com/