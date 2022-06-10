Olé Cocktail Co. Signs New Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s

Vancouver, BC— Olé Cocktail Co. is the proud recipient of a Double Gold medal for their Paloma premium tequila cocktail at the San Francisco Spirits Awards, the world’s most influential spirits competition. This award is an exclusive honor, given only to entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel, placing Olé’s Paloma among the finest products in the world.

The Paloma, which was released during the latter half of 2021 in both Alberta and British Columbia, was met by massive consumer excitement and has rapidly surpassed early sales expectations. Both flavors, including the original Margarita and the recently awarded Paloma, are now available at government and private liquor stores and top hospitality establishments across the two provinces.

For Olé, this award positions them as a trailblazer in the tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktail industry, signifying the premium quality and taste of their product. The Canadian company, which launched in the summer of 2021, is proving its products’ popularity transcends borders when it comes to consumer choice.

Olé Cocktail Co. is also pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with global beverage distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits as of March 1, 2022. With over one million points of distribution, Southern Glazer is the premier beverage distributor in the U.S. and Canada, and will serve as a critical partner in Olé’s rapid expansion plans. As the newly named recipient of a Spirits Awards Double Gold Medal, Olé is well-positioned for its eventual entry into the American market and is predicted to be a top RTD cocktail choice for consumers.

“To receive such a prestigious award, in our first year of business, is such an honor and tells us we are doing the right thing,” shared co-founder Chandler Herbut. “We are committed to working with only the best ingredients sourced from our premier partners, and are excited to announce two new flavors in addition to our popular Margarita and Paloma, to be added to our line up just in time for summer.”

About Olé Co.

Olé Cocktail Co. is a Vancouver-based premium canned tequila cocktail company founded by two Alberta-born entrepreneurs and launched in the summer of 2021. The company is committed to using only fresh and quality ingredients in its recipes to deliver consumers a premium beverage experience.

About San Francisco Spirits Awards

The San Francisco Spirits Awards was founded in 2000 and helps recognize exceptional spirits as well as ready-to-drink beverages. The competition is renowned for its quality of judges, as well as the breadth of categories, and is the oldest and largest spirit competition in the United States.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol and is proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

