Ole Smoky Distillery Donates $75,000 to ‘Friends of the Smokies’

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Ole Smoky Distillery, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies, announced a $75,000 donation to Friends of the Smokies. The East Tennessee non-profit organization assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the nation’s most visited national park.

Ole Smoky Distillery has been a long-time supporter of Friends of the Smokies leading up to the release of their Limited Edition ‘Friends of the Smokies Blackberry Moonshine’, crafted to support the preservation and protection of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Ole Smoky also provides staffing for volunteer days in the national park, as well as sponsoring their annual events and community activations. The $75,000 donation is a result of jars sold this year to date. A check presentation was held at The Barn, Ole Smoky’s Distillery on the island in Pigeon Forge, to commemorate the charitable act.

“Ole Smoky is dedicated to helping our neighbors in East Tennessee and we are thankful our fans continue to purchase our ‘Friends of the Smokies’ Blackberry Moonshine this year. We look forward to continuing to support this great cause and welcome back millions of Great Smoky Mountain visitors in 2023,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ole Smoky Distillery and allowing their commemorative jars of Blackberry Moonshine to support the ongoing preservation of the largest collection of historic structures in the NPS system,” said Jim Hart, President of Friends of the Smokies. “We would like to thank Ole Smoky for supporting and spreading our mission, as well as the millions of tourists that visited their distilleries, purchased a jar, and become a “Friend of the Smokies” with us.”

The Limited-Edition Commemorative Ole Smoky ‘Friends of the Smokies’ Blackberry Moonshine can be purchased at Ole Smoky’s distilleries in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Nashville.

About Friends of the Smokies

Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park assist the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by raising funds and public awareness and providing volunteers for needed projects.

About Ole Smoky Distillery LLC

Ole Smoky is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the U.S. and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky’s roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains’ earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. Today, Ole Smoky retails in all 50 states and over 20 countries around the world and offers more than 25 creative moonshine flavors and 17 inventive whiskey flavors. Ole Smoky can be found in liquor stores nationwide, as well as at the company’s four famed distilleries in Tennessee, The Holler and The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg, The Barn in Pigeon Forge, and 6th & Peabody in Nashville.

For More Information:

https://olesmoky.com/