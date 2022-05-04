Ole Smoky Distillery Names 2022 Charity Partners, Friends of the Smokies and Children of Restaurant Employees

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Ole Smoky Distillery, the most visited distillery in the world and #1 moonshine brand in the U.S., has announced two charitable partnerships with a local charity, Friends of the Smokies, and the national organization Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), supporting the company’s social responsibility commitment to community.

Friends of the Smokies is dedicated to protecting the birthplace of Ole Smoky Distillery, the Great Smoky Mountains, and the company is donating a portion of their Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine sales to the organization. The popular moonshine, found at liquor stores across the nation, or online, can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in delicious recipes like Blackberry Lemonade, Shine ‘N’ Seven, and Blackberry Mule.

As one of the largest employers in East Tennessee, Ole Smoky has treated their employees like family for more than 10 years and expands their support for others who work in their industry. CORE serves food and beverage employees with children, providing financial relief when either an employee or their child faces a health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster. Ole Smoky Distillery will provide CORE a monetary donation in 2022, in addition to encouraging consumers to donate through point-of-sale materials featured in restaurants and bars across the U.S.

“Ole Smoky has a history of giving back to our communities through organizations with shared values. It is important that we never forget our heritage and the moonshine that was created centuries ago here in the Great Smoky Mountains. The Friends of the Smokies are committed to preserving this beautiful National Park,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “We are also committed to our partners who work in the food and beverage industry and will help support CORE and the important work they do to help families in times of need.”

Friends of the Smokies assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by raising funds and public awareness and providing volunteers for needed projects. CORE is a national non-profit dedicated to serving food and beverage operations employees with children to provide financial relief when either employee or their child faces a health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster.

About Ole Smoky Distillery LLC

Ole Smoky is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the US and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky’s roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains’ earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. Today, Ole Smoky retails in all 50 states and over 20 countries around the world and offers more than 25 creative moonshine flavors and 17 inventive whiskey flavors. Ole Smoky can be found in liquor stores nationwide, as well as at the company’s four famed distilleries in Tennessee, The Holler and The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg, The Barn in Pigeon Forge, and 6th & Peabody in Nashville.