Onda Tequila Seltzer Announces Appointment of Tom Schlachtenhaufen to Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, New York- Premium Tequila Seltzer brand, Onda, announced today the expansion of their Executive Leadership Team with the hire of Tom Schlachtenhaufen as President & Chief Commercial Officer. In his new position, Schlachtenhaufen will lead all aspects of the commercial business including sales and trade marketing.

“We are very excited to welcome Tom to the Onda team to build on our incredible momentum over the last year, and lead the brand’s next chapter of growth,” says Noah Gray, Co-Founder and CEO of Onda. “In addition to his impressive credentials, he brings an energetic leadership style and entrepreneurial values that align perfectly with Onda’s culture.”

Schlachtenhaufen joins Onda with 25 years of industry experience that began with Diageo where he spent 13 years in roles including Vice President of Trade Marketing and Vice President of National Accounts. He then joined Stoli Group USA as Senior Vice President of Sales and played a key role in expanding their US operation. In 2015, Schlachtenhaufen became the Head of Sales at High West Distillery, helping propel High West to significant volume growth that ultimately led to their sale to Constellation Brands. Most recently, he served as EVP of Sales at Sagamore Spirit, the rye whiskey owned by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, where he built and led the commercial organization.

“I am thrilled to be starting a new role with a brand that has such a dynamic team, high-quality product, competitive market position and clear vision for the future,” says Schlachtenhaufen. “The success this company has achieved thus far is tremendous and I know this is only the beginning.”

About Onda: Onda is a premium Tequila Seltzer brand crafted with only natural ingredients. Available in a variety of light and refreshing flavors, Onda is made from a blend of blanco tequila, sparkling water, and real fruit juice. Each 12 oz can features 5% alcohol, 100 calories, and no added sugar. Onda’s brand is inspired by the surf style of the ‘90s. Discover more at drinkonda.com and @drinkonda.

https://drinkonda.com/