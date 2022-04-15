Onda Tequila Seltzer Launches 4-Packs of Mango and Pineapple Flavors

Just in time for summer, Onda, the award-winning tequila seltzer brand co-founded by Shay Mitchell, has launched 4-packs of the two fan favorite flavors from their Paradise Collection, Mango and Pineapple.

These two delicious, tropical flavors are made with only natural ingredients and a blend of blanco tequila, sparkling water, and real fruit juice, and each sip will transport you to a beach vacation. Mango is slightly sweet with a fruity flavor, and Pineapple is a superb balance of sweet and tart.

“When picking new flavors, we look at sales data as well as the qualitative feedback we hear directly from our consumers,” says Noah Gray, Co-Founder and CEO of Onda. “These are two of the fastest-growing flavors in the RTD category, but most importantly they are flavors that our fans told us they love. We are excited to answer the demand and offer them as standalone flavors to round out our tropical, paradise-inspired portfolio.”

About Onda

Onda is a premium Tequila Seltzer brand crafted with only natural ingredients. Available in a variety of light and refreshing flavors, Onda is made from a blend of blanco tequila, sparkling water, and real fruit juice. Each 12 oz can features 5% alcohol, 100 calories, and no added sugar. Onda’s brand is inspired by the surf style of the ‘90s. Discover more at drinkonda.com and @drinkonda.

For More Information:

https://drinkonda.com/