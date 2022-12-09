One Eight Distilling Rebrands as District Made Spirits

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Delicious spirits from locally-sourced heirloom grains are handcrafted in Washington, DC by the distillery District Made Spirits, formerly known as One Eight Distilling since 2015. With an updated look and new website, the portfolio includes the Core Spirits Series (vodka, gin, barrel-rested gin, bourbon, and rye) and the experimental small-batch District Made Untitled Series.

District Made Spirits embodies the essence of Washington, DC, with five adventurous rye-forward spirits true to the hardworking values and terroir of the Mid-Atlantic. Each of District Made Spirits’ five products – Vodka, Gin, Barrel-Rested Gin, Bourbon, and Rye – explores the Abruzzi rye grain’s signature “spice box” of flavors.

Alex Laufer, District Made Spirits’ co-founder and chief executive officer, hopes that the rebrand clears up market confusion between One Eight Distilling, District Made Spirits, and Untitled, the distillery’s line of experimental expressions.

“By streamlining the brand, we’re focusing our attention on our core range of spirits that are made from grains grown in Maryland and Virginia and milled, mashed, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled here in Washington, DC,” Laufer says. “No matter what spirit you choose, each pour from District Made Spirits represents our signature flavor, unparalleled taste and determination known as the Heart of Rye.”

The favored spirits remain the same, proudly hailing from the region from which they’re produced. The new label adorns the familiar octagonal bottle, a nod to the eight wards of DC. The portfolio includes:

CORE SPIRITS SERIES – Rye-forward, locally-sourced grains for the signature spice box flavor profile

District Made IVY CITY GIN

(88 Proof; 66% Abruzzi Heirloom Rye, 28% Corn, and 6% Malted Rye)

Part of District Made Spirits’ rebrand is a higher-proof version of District Made Ivy City Gin showcasing the distillery’s signature rye-forward flavors and the gin’s new American dry style with a subtle juniper flavor. Among its 10 signature botanicals are the aromatic spice Grains of Paradise and Appalachian Allspice, an aromatic shrub indigenous to the eastern half of the United States and cultivated at Land’s End Farm in Chestertown, Maryland.

District Made BARREL RESTED IVY CITY GIN

(102 Proof; 66% Abruzzi Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye)

District Made Barrel Rested Gin is an heirloom flavor-bomb bespoke of the Mid-Atlantic. This American dry-style is crafted with our signature rye-forward mash bill, 10 vibrant botanicals, and added orange peel, then rested in both new American oak and ex-bourbon barrels for six months. The sweet warmth of wood brightens the aromatic tones of Appalachian allspice in an extraordinary spirit.

District Made VODKA

(80 Proof; 66% Abruzzi Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye)

District Made pot-distilled vodka is big on Mid-Atlantic personality. Crafted from our signature rye-forward mash bill, the heirloom grains yield distinctive notes of vanilla, cream soda, and black pepper. Our extra smooth taste and finish are created with charcoal and chill filtering techniques, resulting in a legendary spirit proudly poured.

District Made STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY

(94 Proof; 57% Abruzzi Rye, 14% Corn, 29% Malted Rye)

District Made Straight Rye Whiskey puts a spin on classic Maryland-style rye while honoring its agricultural history in the region. Our mash bill highlights a large portion of heirloom malted rye, bringing darker honeyed notes of toast to the flavor in our signature style. Sweet hints of rock candy, cherry cola, and spicy cinnamon balance a nuanced spirit.

District Made STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY

(95 Proof; 58% Hickory King Corn, 16% Abruzzi Rye, 8% Hard Red Winter Wheat, 12% Malted Rye, 6% Malted Barley)

District Made Straight Bourbon Whiskey, aged at least four years, showcases Hickory King Corn, grown in the hollows of Virginia since the 1880s. To create our signature style, we distill this heirloom grain in two different mashbills, one wheated and one high-rye, age them individually, then marry a few barrels together. The result is a drier, richly textured four-grain spirit proudly poured.

ANNUAL RELEASE 2023 (COMING SOON): BOTTLED IN BOND (BOURBON)

The first consumer law created was the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 to guarantee the authenticity of a whiskey with a series of requirements that included only whiskey made from one distillery in one distillation season, aged at least four years in bonded warehouses, and bottled at 100 proof. District Made Bottled in Bond Bourbon honors this designation and the region.

About District Made Spirits

More than the nation’s capital, Washington DC, is the spirit of a region where cultural diversity and sustainability meet forward thinkers, artists, urban warriors, and creators. Distilling with determination, District Made embodies the spirit of this legendary city, crafting adventurous rye-forward spirits true to the values and terroir of the Mid-Atlantic.

Founders Sandy Wood and Alex Laufer left their established careers to open a distillery, believing in the heirloom grains of the region, the neighborhood of Ivy City, and each other. They discovered that the risk had paid off after tasting the toasty honeyed spice box flavors in those first batches of spirits made from Abruzzi and malted rye. Today, they bring together agriculture partners, cooperages, small business owners, and community members to showcase the very best of the region.

Every bottle of whiskey, vodka, or gin we make features our signature flavor and unparalleled taste known as the Heart of Rye. Smooth enough for sipping and strong enough to hold up the most ambitious cocktails, each proud pour represents the legacy of the land in a meeting place where finding what you’re made of all comes with the territory.

District Made Spirits are distributed by Breakthru Beverage in Washington, DC, Maryland, Delaware, and Momentum in Illinois. They can be purchased online at www.districtmadespirits.com/shop.

For More Information:

https://www.districtmadespirits.com/