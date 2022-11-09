ONE ROQ Goes Live in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa.— Luxury adult drinks challenger ONE ROQ VODKA announces the arrival of ONE ROQ to Pennsylvania as part of a 115 State Store test approved by the State Liquor Control Board. The program provides product access to its state-side Members, Investors and fans who have not been able to benefit from online ordering due to State shipping laws.

“Today we are thrilled to announce that our launch with the State of Pennsylvania has finally commenced,” shared Garrett Green, Founder. “As direct-to-consumer brand, we have to work extra hard to create access for our Investors/Members who reside in control states where alcohol by mail is not permitted…we believe this program is an opportunity to demonstrate to other control states the benefits of working with ONE ROQ.”

How to find ONE ROQ if you reside in Pennsylvania

Members: Login in to your ONE ROQ Account via app or desktop application and select the “Store Locator” tool in your dashboard or drop down menu to look up stores who are now stocked with ONE ROQ. Non-Members: call your local liquor store and ask if they carry ONE ROQ. If they don’t, ask them to provide a location address that does.

About ONE ROQ

ONE ROQ is a direct-to-consumer spirits and rewards company that delivers the luxury-American vodka brand ONE ROQ, and over 2000 premium beverage brands direct to households; exclusive rewards at over 1M premier restaurants, lounges, hotels, and events via upgrades; and access to financial offerings where Members can also partake as investors in the ONE ROQ Company for as little as $100.00. As a brand, ONE ROQ is is focused on elevating the luxury brand experience through pioneering lifestyle & financial inclusion.

For More Information:

https://oneroqclub.com/one-roq-hits-115-abc-liqior-stores-in-pennsylvannia/