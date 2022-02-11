ONE ROQ Named Official Vodka Of The NFL Alumni Legends Party

ONE ROQ has been named the Official Vodka of the upcoming NFL Alumni Legends Party presented by USA TODAY Network Ventures. The event will be held at the famous Avalon nightclub in Hollywood, California and is anticipated to be one of the top parties to kick off Super Bowl weekend.

The event, presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, will be Hosted by All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with special appearances by Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Doug Flutie and more. From outside the football world, rap artist Flo Rida and Netflix star, DJ Kim Lee will also be in attendance to spin up the night’s entertainment, including ONE ROQ bottles available to every table and signature ONE ROQ cocktails such as the ONE ROQ Legends Espresso Martini, available at all general admission and VIP bars.

“ONE ROQ is pleased to be starting 2022 with its return to live events, a component to ONE ROQ Club’s Membership experience that we have all missed for the last 18 months,” shares Daniel Fast, Events Manager for ONE ROQ. ”

The ONE ROQ – NFL Alumni Legends Party Sponsorship was brought to the Company through ONE ROQ Member and Shareholder, Sonny Antonio. Sonny is the Founder/CEO of Sunshine Design, Californian’s preferred full-service utility design provider for commercial and residential building projects (sdesignllc.com).

Event Details (Date & Time): The party will take place on the Friday February 11th. Doors open at 10PM. DJ Kim Lee performs at 10:30PM and Flo Rida at midnight. 21+. Dress to impress for your red carpet walk. Professional photos, snacks, and open bar included for all guests.

Event Address: Avalon Hollywood 1735 Vine St Los Angeles, CA 90028

About the Legends Party

The NFL Alumni Legends Party, presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, is bringing together legendary celebrities for one epic night of partying in Los Angeles just before pro football’s big game – and now you can join the fun with world famous guests, entertainment and cocktails.

Hosted by Rob Gronkowski and featuring celebrity red carpet appearances and performances by rap legend Flo Rida and Netflix star DJ Kim Lee, the Legends Party is where NFL superstars of all eras go to kick-off championship weekend in style. The best part? A very limited number of tickets are now available to the public. Opportunities to attend an event like this don’t come around often, so carpe diem, reserve your spot, and be legendary. Super Bowl parties.

About ONE ROQ

ONE ROQ is an internationally award-winning vodka from America separating itself from thousands of “me-too” vodka brands through its unmatched quality and taste, and pioneering membership club, ONEROQClub.com, which delivers lifestyle-enhancing digital amenities to connoisseurs and investors of the ONE ROQ brand.

Privileges to date include:

24/7 ordering & gifting concierge of ONE ROQ Vodkas + leading national brands (DTC capability in 32 States)

Monthly discount drops creating some of the most competitive online prices for premium alcohol on the web

Community voting to guide future product offerings, and company initiatives (first new product vote launched)

Exclusive Shareholder and Lifestyle content

Cash Referral Rewards (2.0)

Live Contests with Luxury Vacation Prizes (2.0)

Carry Requests (Request your Favorite retailers to Carry ONE ROQ)

VIP invites to Sponsored events

VIP Event Hosting (up to 50% off any music, sporting or arts event anywhere in the world) (2.0)

Weekly music drops by our in-house DJ (2.0)

Premium subscription upgrades that unlock VIP perks like complimentary cocktails and up to 65% off bills at over 1M bars, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels and online brands worldwide ( 22′)

Future Privileges coming in 2022 include: personalized virtual liquor cabinets (rendering trips to the liquor stores obsolete in open states); and discounted and complimentary ONE ROQ NFTs which may be held or listed on major NFT exchanges for potential cash and royalty monetization.

