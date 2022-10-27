ONE ROQ Sponsors Annual Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational

HENDERSON, Nev.— The activation team at ONE ROQ Spirits company, led by CEO, Garrett Green, announced its sponsorship of the Annual Leap Invitational at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada, benefiting the Epilepsy Foundation. The event, hosted by celebrity John O’Hurley, was attended by actors, former pro athletes and musical entertainers, and raised over $500,000. During the event, ONE ROQ provided and served its award-winning, gluten free and non-gmo vodka and ran its Closest To The Pin competition on hole 17 where winners of each group received complimentary memberships to its exclusive rewards club, ONEROQClub.com.

“We were pleased to feature ONE ROQ at the Leap Celebrity Invitational, which allowed us to showcase the best of ONE ROQ and support an important cause,” shares Garrett Green, CEO. “We want to thank our shareholders across the world, as well as Sonny Antonio and Steve Sellery, who provided the bridge to this great opportunity.”

“We were honored to have ONE ROQ join our family this past weekend and thank them for their valuable contributions,” shares Steve Sellery, Executive Director of The Leap. “I personally love ONE ROQ, the spirit, as well as the vision for an inclusive company where customers can partake in financial ownership.”

Celebrity Guests and ONE ROQ Members who attended the event this week included Actor John O’Hurley; Professional Golfer and commentator, Peter Jacobsen; Utilities Design CEO and Sponsor, Sonny Antonio; Actor and Home Improvement co-star, Richard Karn; American Singer & Songwriter, and Winner of The Voice, Javier Colon; Businessman, Kurt Crigger; Hall of Fame Baseball player, Rollie Fingers; Country Singer, Josh Miranda; Hall of Famer, Marcus Allen; Former Pro Football Players, Dwight Hicks and Harold Green, Pro Baseball player, Jose Alvarez; and more.

About ONE ROQ

ONE ROQ is a direct-to-consumer spirits and rewards company that delivers the luxury-American vodka brand ONE ROQ, and soon, over 2000 premium beverage brands direct to households; exclusive rewards at over 1M premier restaurants, lounges, hotels, and events via upgrades; and access to financial offerings where Members can also become shareholders in the ONE ROQ Company for as little as $100.00. As a brand, ONE ROQ is is focused on elevating the luxury brand experience through pioneering lifestyle inclusion.

About The Leap Invitational

Born out of a vision shared by John O’Hurley and Josh Beckett, to help the fight to end epilepsy “LEAP” forward, The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational was created to raise funds and awareness in support of the Epilepsy Foundation. Since 2019, The Leap Celebrity Invitational has raised over $1.3M towards ending

About the Epilepsy Foundation

The Epilepsy Foundation, in collaboration with our community and network partners, connects the people, data and resources needed to address challenging health problems associated with seizures and the epilepsies—and promotes education, policy, research and systemic change that will foster measurable and sustainable improvement for all people living with epilepsy.

