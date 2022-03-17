O’Neill Vintners & Distillers Takes the Art of Blending and Aging to the Next Level with Limited Release of BrandyLab

LARKSPUR, Calif.– O’Neill Vintners & Distillers today announced the release of its newest spirits project, BrandyLab, a true small-batch California brandy, made from premium California wine grapes and aged, rested and finished to perfection.

For decades, O’Neill Vintners has been crafting premium California brandies at their Parlier distillery in Central California. In 2011, the distilling team began laying down the very best of each vintage awaiting the opportunity to create something uniquely special. That day came in 2018 when O’Neill’s Master Distiller, Erik Ettner initiated an idea for a new product. Liquid samples of various brandies covered every surface of the spirits laboratory and Ettner began the methodical process of creating the best blend he could assemble. From there, BrandyLab was born.

“Taking the very best wine grapes at their peak ripeness is always the starting point for great brandy,” said Ettner. “From there it’s all about preserving maximum flavor and ensuring the fruit-forward characteristics come through in the finished product.” He added, “I wanted to create the best version of what a California brandy could be.”

Using a one-of-a-kind German-style pot still and a column still, the brandy is precisely distilled ensuring proper tasting notes and aroma. To achieve the perfect spectrum of flavor and balance, the brandy is aged anywhere between 5-10 years, undergoing a unique dynamic aging process that employs the use of seven different types of oak, all used at varying time intervals. Throughout the maturation process, the brandy is regularly assessed, and the mix of barrels is adjusted accordingly to achieve the desired result.

“BrandyLab is a dream come true as a Master Distiller,” said Ettner. “It has truly been a passion project that captures the spirit and values of working at O’Neill, where we are all encouraged to experiment and add value to everything we touch. BrandyLab allowed me to create a California brandy, without using a set it and forget it mentality. The result is something I’m very proud of and one I hope will be enjoyed by both wine and spirits connoisseurs.”

BrandyLab is sold in a 375-ml bottle and features flavors of apricot and stone fruit with notes of vanilla, cocoa, caramel and almond. With only 400 cases available, BrandyLab is being released in very limited quantities and retails for $34.99.

About O’Neill Vintners & Distillers

O’Neill Vintners & Distillers was founded in 2004 by industry veteran and entrepreneur Jeff O’Neill. The vertically integrated winery is one of the fastest-growing wineries in California with a reputation for producing premium-quality wines and spirits from the North Coast, Central Coast and Central Valley. The company’s national wine brands portfolio includes Line 39, Robert Hall, Harken, Day Owl Rosé, Game Box, Rabble, Accomplice and Charles Woodson’s Intercept. For more information, please visit ONeillWine.com.

About BrandyLab

BrandyLab is a true small-batch California Brandy handcrafted in the Golden State’s Central Valley. BrandyLab captures all the hallmarks of a California Brandy – an exceptionally balanced fruit-forward flavor paired with a delicate nose never overpowered by wood. Recently named Best American Grape Brandy at the SUNSET International Spirits Competition, Brandy Lab also earned the Best of Class and Double Gold distinction with a score of 96 points. In addition to having one of the youngest master distillers in the business, Erik Ettner, BrandyLab also boasts a diverse multicultural distilling team with first-generation Americans descending from Mexico, Ireland and Japan. This adds a unique perspective to brandy production as each brings the knowledge of flavors and aromas from their cultures to the BrandyLab project.

For More Information:

https://www.brandylab.com/