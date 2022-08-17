OTR Introduces New Espresso Martini With a One-Of-a-Kind Private Jet Service

Now boarding! Take your summer travel plans to new, luxurious heights with the introduction of OTR (On The Rocks) Premium Cocktails’ latest expression, The Espresso Martini. To celebrate the permanent portfolio addition, the ready-to-serve brand, developed by master mixologists with acclaimed cocktail programs, is giving cocktail drinkers a limited-availability opportunity to elevate their end-of-summer travels by purchasing an upgraded transportation experience via private jet, to the New York summer hot-spot, the Hamptons. OTR is now offering a select number of guests an unforgettable door-to-door transportation experience through its OTR Espresso Martini Private Jet Service by taking away the stress of the long commute to conveniently reach their destination with ease. The brand is now giving travelers more time to enjoy its newest cocktail expression, a rich and dark Espresso Martini, beachside this summer.

For the same cost of a bus ticket to the Hamptons, $44 USD, four (4) OTR lovers can purchase the premium travel package featuring a private jet for themselves and a guest (must be 21 years or older)*. On August 19, at 9 a.m. EST, OTR fans can purchase and treat themselves to a uniquely tailored travel experience combining equal parts convenience and luxury. Departing from the New York Metro area to the Hamptons, cocktail drinkers will jet off in style on September 2.

OTR Espresso Martini fans who purchase the private jet service will be transported directly to vacation mode from the moment they step out their front door. The exclusive package includes an elevated ride from the guests’ desired location in the New York Metro area to Teterboro Airport (TEB), where a private jet will set out to Francis S. Gabreski Airport (FOK) in Westhampton Beach, NY, beating the summer traffic rush. Refreshments and catered five-star food offerings will be served throughout the flight, alongside everything needed to take guests’ travels to a whole OTR level, including cashmere throws and soothing eye masks.

“It is the perfect time to introduce such a beloved and trending cocktail to our permanent portfolio,” said Rocco Milano, Co-Founder and Global Brand Ambassador of OTR Premium Cocktails. “The dark, intense yet smooth complexity of the Espresso Martini cocktail is such a lively pour, that we felt it deserved its very own special entrance. Offering OTR drinkers a luxury travel experience, in celebration of our newest, highly requested addition felt true to our brand’s core values of taking any small moment and turning it into an occasion.”

OTR’s Espresso Martini will awaken any occasion with its rich, dark espresso coffee liqueur complemented by smooth EFFEN vodka for a clean finish. The ready-to-serve drink perfectly matches flavors of bold roasted espresso with dark chocolate tasting notes and vanilla undertones to complement the delicate bitterness of the blend. One of the most popular cocktails ordered this year is now available as the perfect pour no matter where you are and will surely shake up your summer no matter the location. The Espresso Martini is now available in stores nationwide and online through Drizly, ReserveBar and Instacart with a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 375 ml bottle, containing an ABV/proof of 20%/40. The Espresso Martini is also available in 200 ml and 100 ml sizes.

