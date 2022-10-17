Owl’s Brew Launches Seasonal Variety Pack, Partners With Keep A Breast Foundation

The Partea Pack is going pink for October in partnership with Keep A Breast to raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and detection.

Owl’s Brew will donate $1 for every tag of #DrinkWiseDrinkPink and include a QR Code on the packaging for customers to download the Keep A Breast App, a preventive app capable of connecting users with a Carbon Health telehealth medical professional.

“We are proud of our long-time partnership with Keep A Breast. Their mission is to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention and action. At Owl’s Brew, we are committed to supporting knowledge and transparency, and we are honored to work with Keep A Breast to further their mission for the third consecutive year.” says Jennie Ripps, CEO and co-founder of Owl’s Brew.

Additionally, the brand is launching their first seasonal variety pack. The Fireside Pack will include two new flavors White Tea & Cacao and Espresso Mar-Tea-Ni, paired with their gold medal winning flavor, Spiced Chai & Cranberry. The pack will hit stores just in time for the Holiday Season.

White Tea & Cacao is fresh brewed with organic white tea, cacao nibs and vanilla beans with a splash of coconut water while the Espresso Mar-Tea-Ni combines fresh brewed organic white tea & coffee, cocoa nibs and vanilla extract to create the perfect sipper for fall or any holiday party. Spiced Chai & Cranberry is made from fresh-brewed chai spiced paired with cranberry and apple.

“We are so excited to bring this pack to market! We wanted to celebrate the season with flavors that were a little nostalgic, but with a fresh and delicious twist. All the Boozy Teas are refreshing, flavorful, not too sweet, and perfect for sharing.” says Maria Littlefield, co-founder and CMO.

The female-founded brand launched its range of Boozy Teas (4.8% Alc/Vol) in 2020 and has grown at an exponential rate, increasing 218% YOY. Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea is now available in seven year-round varieties, and available for purchase in 18 states across the US.

About Owl’s Brew

Owl’s Brew was founded by tea experts, Jennie Ripps and Maria Littlefield. The brand makes great tasting clean boozy beverages, using tea & botanicals as a base. Their line of Boozy Teas (4.8% Alc/Vol) are crafted with 100% real ingredients, 100% of the time. All Owl’s Brew’s products are Vegan and Gluten Free. Owl’s Brew is available in 18 states throughout the country, and in 6 flavors

For More Information:

https://www.theowlsbrew.com