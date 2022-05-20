P1 Offshore Announces Papa’s Pilar Rum As Official Rum Sponsor

APOPKA, Fla.— P1 Offshore announced a new partnership with Papa’s Pilar, the ultra-premium rum brand inspired by the adventurous spirit of Ernest Hemingway, for a series of multi-event activations at this year’s flagship powerboat racing competitions.

2022 Event Schedule:

P1 Offshore Thunder on Cocoa Beach Grand Prix May 21-22

P1 Offshore Sarasota Grand Prix July 2-3

P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix Sept 3-4

The new partnership will see Papa’s Pilar named as the official rum of the P1 Offshore series for the 2022 racing season, bringing their storied brand and award-winning rums to offshore powerboat racing fans. The partnership will include a pop-up activation at the P1 Village – a new fan-engagement zone with unique experiences and vendors – being introduced at the P1 Offshore Sarasota Grand Prix and carried forward through the season. Inherently connected to the water as the rum brand is named in honor of Ernest Hemingway and the Pilar, his prized fishing boat, Papa’s Pilar rum pairs perfectly with the P1 Offshore lifestyle.

“Hemingway had many passions but his one true love was his boat, Pilar. He spent much of his time out on the water and lived a lifestyle where he was never a spectator. Papa’s Pilar was crafted to honor that sense of spirit. We consider ourselves citizens for the ocean and we’re excited to partner with P1 Offshore to continue honoring Papa’s legacy while engaging with racing fans and boating enthusiasts who share that same adventurous spirit,” said Jessie Behar, Director of Consumer Strategy & Engagement for Papa’s Pilar.

P1 Village attendees and VIP ticket holders will have access to custom-produced merchandise, giveaways, music, games, and signature Papa’s Pilar cocktails.

“We are thrilled to be associating with Papa’s Pilar and are eager to develop compelling and fun engagement together with our lifestyle brands,” said Tim Ramsberger, CEO & President, Powerboat P1 USA. “We look forward to helping continue the rapid growth and reach of Papa’s Pilar through our expanding entertainment platforms.”

Papa’s Pilar is born of the finest rums, each hand-selected from diverse geographies with varying distilling methods, ages and taste profiles. Artfully-finished in distinct barrels and optimized for taste to create the perfect pour. Papa’s Pilar represents the original spirit of rum, bold and worldly – just like ‘Papa’ Hemingway. In true Hemingway spirit, Papa’s Pilar works with local and national charitable foundations and causes that support ocean conservation and reef restoration to preserve what matters.

About P1 Offshore

P1 Offshore is the flagship championship of preeminent marine motorsport promoter, Powerboat P1 USA. P1 Offshore has been granted exclusive worldwide rights to film and distribute its offshore events for the next five years by the American Power Boat Association (APBA). Its race events combine high-speed, free-to-watch sport and family entertainment, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators and millions of television viewers around the world, also playing a valuable role as an effective destination marketing tool. P1 Offshore delivers high-caliber events that generate significant levels of inward economic investment at host venues, together with the commercial platform created for sponsors, partners and the wider marine industry. The key drivers are increased competitor numbers, a host of television broadcast deals around the world and rising spectator numbers. P1 recognizes the everincreasing importance of sports events in the travel and tourism industry, designing and activating its race events to enhance the profile of venues, driver visitor numbers and boost the regional economy. Creative marketing and strategic partnerships are essential ingredients in achieving these results. Powerboat P1, the parent company of P1 Offshore, was founded in 2002 and since then it has staged more than 600 powerboat and personal watercraft races in 18 countries on four continents.

About Papa’s Pilar Rum

Papa’s Pilar is an ultra-premium, artisan-crafted rum inspired by Ernest “Papa” Hemingway, an author, explorer, story-teller, conservationist, bon vivant and Key West local who is celebrated for what he was not: a spectator. Papa’s Pilar’s expressions are born of hand-selected, multi-sourced rums of varying ages that are artfully blended by Master Blender, Ron Call. Hemingway Rum Company’s Key West distillery, home of Papa’s Pilar Rum, is located in a historic building just yards from where Hemingway used to dock his beloved boat, the Pilar. In addition to the working distillery, the building also includes an experience center, innovation lab, trading post and tasting room. The Hemingway family and Papa’s Pilar Rum have collectively contributed millions of dollars to causes and communities that advance literacy, water conservation, reef restoration and other worthy initiatives that would make Papa proud. Papa’s Pilar is a proud member of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

For More Information:

https://p1offshore.com/