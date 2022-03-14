Padre Azul Tequila Launches New Bottle Sizes

Padre Azul is now available in new sizes.

With Benchmark Beverage Company a strong partner was found to continue the growth story. Complimenting the existing portfolio (Silver, Reposado and Anejo) is the new 375 ml bottle. In the second quarter of 2022 a new bottle size for Clubs and parties with 750ml will be launched.

Hans-Peter Eder: “Every single bottle of Padre Azul tequila represents the Mexican culture and the Mexican way of life. With our Tequila, we want to remind people of what is most important in life: having a good time with family and friends.“ The new 375ml gives you the opportunity to share this unique Tequila or present it as a gift to family, friends, and loved ones.

About Padre Azul Tequila

Padre Azul Tequila is produced in Jalisco, Mexico. It is made from the Pin~as of 100% Blue Agave (in Spanish Agave Tequilana Weber Azul) that is hand selected and at least matured for 8 years before the harvest. Tequila Silver is bottled directly. Reposado (min. 8 months), An~ejo (min. 18 months), limited An~ejo Cristalino (unique filtration process that clears the Tequila), and a limited Extra An~ejo Single Barrel (min. 4 years) stored in selected bourbon barrels. These tequilas are produced according to Mexico‘s highest requirements and quality criteria. This revolutionary Tequila is appreciated by connoisseurs and well represented in 16 states in the US and Europe‘s party hot spots and top catering establishments.

The design

The skull, a vital feature of the Padre Azul design, is a symbol closely associated with Di´a de Los Muertos on November 2nd, in Mexico. On this day, a colorful celebration of eternal friendship is traditionally taking place. The deceased are commemorated and celebrated – a meeting between this world and the afterlife! La Calavera, the skull, is the focus of these celebrations, where it is customary to wear the characteristic face paint. Padre Azul‘s “skull“ cap is cast from solid metal, paying homage to this ancient Mexican tradition.

Hans-Peter Eder, El Padre and co-founder of Padre Azul: “We aim to revolutionize the world of Tequila. With Padre Azul, we have one of the most fantastic spirits, and we are convinced the people in the US are just as enthusiastic about it as we are.“

About Benchmark

LKI owns benchmark Beverage Company, a Lipari Family owned in- vestment company created on the idea that every brand has a unique story to tell. We specialize in building new and mid-tier supplier brands from the United States and worldwide. Benchmark Beverage Our focus on detail and fulfilling the unique needs of each supplier we represent sets us apart from the rest of the industry. Our motto, “Liquid to Lips,“ is what we live by and one of the major factors we consider before we agree to partner with a supplier. Our dedication, service, and commitment to our supplier partners and customers are second to none! Since its inception in 2016, our growth year over year has been second to none in the spirits industry, and we are just getting started!

About Padre Azul

Padre Azul is a premium tequila brand founded in 2014 and based in Wattens, Austria. Padre teams in Austria, Mexico, and North America ensure worldwide tequila enjoyment in super-premium quality – 100% agave, 100% handmade, and 100% Mexico. Padre Azul Tequila is made from the blue Weber agave, which has matured for at least eight years in the “Valles“ near Amatita´n in the Mexican state of Jalis- co. It is produced in small batches. Padre Azul Tequila offers a range of Tequilas from Silver to aged in oak barrels. The attention to detail is also reflected in the iconic hand-blown bottles with the skull cap and the leather jacket. Multiple awards, including the World Spirits Award, Double Gold WSWA US, Padre Azul is now the lifestyle drink of the hour from Miami to Kitzbu¨hel.

For More Information:

https://padreazul.com