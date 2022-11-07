PATRÓN Tequila Launches PATRÓN EL ALTO

PATRÓN Tequila has announced the release of PATRÓN EL ALTO, a rare and masterfully aged tequila handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico.

PATRÓN EL ALTO marks the brand’s first step into the prestige category and demonstrates over four years of craftsmanship, ingenuity and artistry. Master Distiller David Rodriguez, along with his talented team of distilling artisans, conducted more than 300 tastings in order to perfect PATRÓN EL ALTO.

The result – an exquisite and refined prestige tequila that’s naturally smooth and sweet with subtle notes of figs, honey, caramel, dried fruit, and vanilla. The sweet, dried fruit notes of PATRÓN EL ALTO came to fruition after having been expertly aged in 11 types of barrels, mostly hybrid barrels of American oak body and French oak heads.

Using 100% naturally perfect ingredients — agave, water and yeast — and crafted in small batches to ensure consistency and quality, PATRÓN EL ALTO achieves the brand’s one goal in mind: to create the finest tequila in the world. The exceptional tequila is available in select U.S. markets including New York, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles at an SRP of $179.

For More Information:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patron-tequila-reaches-for-new-heights-with-launch-of-patron-el-alto-301669552.html?tc=eml_cleartime