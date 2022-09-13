Paul Herr Joins Copalli Rum as Supply Chain Manager

BELIZE— Copalli Rum, the award-winning, organic rum sustainably crafted in Belize, has welcomed Paul Herr to its team as Supply Chain Manager.

Copalli Rum is crafted at the Copal Tree Distillery in the rainforest of Southern Belize. Made from just three ingredients –- fresh pressed sugar cane juice, pure canopy water and yeast, Copalli Rum is produced at a Distillery which is designed to have as small a carbon footprint as possible.

Herr brings nearly a decade of experience streamlining routes to market in the spirits industry for both US and international brands. He is skilled in all links of the supply chain from sourcing raw materials to managing warehouse operations to coordinating production logistics. Herr joins Copalli Rum from Davos Brands, where he had responsibility for manufacturing operations in both Mexico and the U.S., as well as inbound and outbound operations for two U.S. warehouses. Prior to Davos Brands, he held a similar position for Palm Bay International.

For Copalli Rum, Herr will work with Belize-based teams to manage raw ingredient supplies and source packaging options, as well as collaborate with U.S. and Global Distributor partners to ensure a steady flow of product in and out of warehouses, while adhering to the company’s commitment to sustainable production practices.

“The past year has shown us the importance of managing the supply chain – even when we aren’t facing a global pandemic,” said Mark Breene, CEO Copalli Spirits USA. “As a small brand that is experiencing exciting growth, Paul’s expertise will help us ensure that all of the bars, restaurants, and consumers who have become fans of Copalli Rum will always have access to it, while helping us reduce the carbon footprint of bringing the brand to market.”

Copalli Rum is a single estate rum sustainably produced in the heart of the Rainforest of Southern Belize. Crafted at the Copal Tree Distillery, which was designed to have as low a carbon footprint as possible, Copalli Rum is made from only three ingredients: organic fresh pressed sugar cane juice, pure canopy water and yeast. The Distillery is fueled by 100% biomass and returns no waste to the environment. Because sustainability is as much about economic development as environmental stewardship, profits from the sale of Copalli Rum go to a trust which supports philanthropic efforts in the Toledo District of Southern Belize.

Award-winning Copalli Rums are available in White, Barrel Rested and Cacao expressions and sold through retailers, bars and restaurants in Florida, California and New York and online. Copalli Rum is a proud member of the Corporate Conservation Circle of the Rainforest Trust.

