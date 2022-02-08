Pennsylvania Dutch Debuts All-New Strawberries & Cream Liqueur

Philadelphia, Penn. – Philadelphia-based Charles Jacquinet Cie., Inc. announced the debut of the newest addition to its Pennsylvania Dutch cream liqueur line, Strawberries & Cream. While enjoyable year-round, each bottle of Strawberries & Cream comes with a personalized Valentine’s tag, making it the sweetest gift for a friend, loved one, partner or yourself.

“Strawberries & Cream is a fitting extension toour brand– delicious, farm-fresh creams made with locally sourced ingredients. Exceptional taste is at the heart of everything we do,”said Lauren Ryan-Kiyak, Head of Marketing at Charles Jacquin’s. “It’s an innovation to appeal to our customers at different moments in the year. We’ve long been a part of the winter holidays, and we wanted to offer something enjoyable year-round.”

With a nose of fresh-picked strawberries and a palate of rich, silky cream full of sweet fruit aromas, Pennsylvania Dutch Strawberries & Cream is enjoyable year-round served over ice, blended into a milkshake, layered into your favorite cream cocktail or baked into a decadent dessert.

Strawberries & Cream is now available for $14.99 in 750ml at a Pennsylvania spirits retailer near you.

Also in the Pennsylvania Dutch cream liqueur line are seasonal favorites Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint Bark, and the Beverage Testing Institute Gold Medal-winning Egg Nog. For more information, visit: jacquins.com and follow on Instagram @PennsylvaniaDutchCreams.

About Charles Jacquin et Cie, Inc.

Founded in 1884, Charles Jacquin et Cie., Inc. is America’s Oldest Cordial Producer. It carries an extensive catalogue of wines, spirits, and liqueurs, which are produced, imported, distributed, and marketed from its historic Philadelphia headquarters. It has been family-owned and operated for the past three generations, with an expanding portfolio including: Jacquin’s Rock & Rye, Jacquin’s Vodka Royale, Jacquin’s Blackberry Brandy, Bartender’s Trading Co Ready-to-Serve, Irish Manor Irish Cream liqueur, Pennsylvania Dutch Liqueur, and Royal Montaine Cognac & Orange Liqueur.

For More Information:

https://jacquins.com/pennsylvania-dutch/