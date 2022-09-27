Pernod Ricard USA and the Republic National Distributing Company Donate To Kentucky Flood Relief Efforts

NEW YORK, N.Y.— In honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month in September, Pernod Ricard USA and the Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) together will donate a total of $25,000 to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA). The funds will support KDA in their effort to help those who have been affected by the flooding.

Last month, flash flooding devastated Kentucky, displacing thousands of people and damaging roads, homes, schools, businesses and more.1 Pernod Ricard seeks to support the efforts to rebuild this region that has fortified approximately 95% of all bourbon production.

“At Pernod Ricard, conviviality and human connection are in our spirit. Our hearts ache for the state of Kentucky and we feel a deep responsibility to support a region that has provided our industry and consumers with unforgettable moments of togetherness over a glass of Bourbon,” said Craig Johnson, Head of the American Whiskey Collective, a division of Pernod Ricard dedicated to the Company’s American Whiskey portfolio which includes Jefferson’s, Rabbit Hole, Smooth Ambler and TX. “With this donation, we continue to recognize the imitable contributions and rich distilling history of Kentucky, as well as our role in restoring the communities impacted by these floods.”

“RNDC remains committed to responsible action through our enduring relationship with Pernod Ricard USA,” said Scott Lammert, RNDC EVP Supplier Business Development, Wine and Spirits. “There’s no better way to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month than by coming together in the spirit of conviviality to help the home of America’s ‘native spirit’ back on its feet after this catastrophic tragedy.”

The $25,000 donation joins earlier product donations from Pernod Ricard USA’s American Whiskey brands to the KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction held in August to raise funds for rebuilding efforts.

