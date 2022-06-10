Pernod Ricard USA Partners with Keep America Beautiful to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Responsib’All Day

After a two-year hiatus, Pernod Ricard USA will celebrate its 10th annual Responsib’All Day of service on June 16. This year’s focus — in partnership with Keep America Beautiful, a leading national nonprofit designed to end littering, improve recycling and beautify communities — will be on protecting nature and improving biodiversity. More than 18,000 Pernod Ricard USA employees will participate around the world to work on a wide variety of community projects, ranging from planting trees in natural conservation areas and renovating green urban spaces, to collecting waste from beaches and rivers.

First introduced in 2011, Responsib’All Day aims to teach employees about their collective impact on the environment by taking action and completing volunteer projects near their offices and production sites to help protect it.

“As creators of conviviality, our mission is to unlock the magic of human connection and engage our employees as active participants in our efforts to build a more sustainable and responsible world,” said Ann Mukherjee, CEO of Pernod Ricard North America. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Keep America Beautiful to make it happen this year.”

Keep America Beautiful is driven by the work and passion of nearly 700 community-based affiliates, millions of volunteers and the support of corporate partners, municipalities, elected officials and individuals. For Responsib’All Day, they will provide training and resources to Pernod Ricard USA employees — and host them at clean-up, beautification and reclamation sites all over the country.

“Celebrating sustainability efforts that shape our communities, like Responsib’All Day, is essential,” said Jennifer Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. “Pernod Ricard USA’s commitment to improving our nation and the planet is inspiring, and we proudly support and celebrate their efforts to take care of nature by cleaning, greening and beautifying communities.”

Some of the local Responsib’All Day projects* will include:

California: Clean-up of a section of the Los Angeles River

Illinois: Cleaning the Chicago River by canoe, restoring a mussel habitat and planting along the shore

Massachusetts: Performing a community clean-up project along the South Shore

New York: Beautification/community improvement for the GrowNYC Garden at Governors Island and McCarren Park Community Garden

Texas: Completing a “blight to bright” reclamation project at a new park/art installation in Dallas

Washington, DC: Beautification/community improvement at Rock Creek Park

Throughout the U.S.: Hosting educational webinars on the importance of restoring nature and promoting biodiversity

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve continued to accelerate our Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap to nurture every terroir and its biodiversity. All our products come from nature, and we rely on well-functioning ecosystems to continue to produce our iconic brands now and for generations to come,” said Vanessa Wright, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of Pernod Ricard North America. “Responsib’All Day is a wonderful way for us to ensure that all our employees understand the importance of preserving nature for our business and for the communities around them.”

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world’s second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company’s leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila , Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47 Gin, Plymouth Gin, Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Powers Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet; Jefferson’s Bourbon, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As “creators of conviviality,” we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking.

About Keep America Beautiful

A leading national nonprofit, Keep America Beautiful inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. It envisions a country in which every community is a clean, green, and beautiful place to live. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful provides the expertise, programs, and resources to help people end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America’s communities. The organization is driven by the work and passion of 700 state and community-based Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the support of corporate partners, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals.

