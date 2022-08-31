Pernod Ricard USA Upgrades its BarSmarts Program

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Pernod Ricard USA, the largest subsidiary of the world’s second largest spirits and wine company, just launched a new and improved version of its premier online bartender education program, BarSmarts, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to support the bartending community and push the hospitality industry forward.

With two levels, Basics and Professional, the BarSmarts program is designed to educate everyone from trained mixology professionals looking to level up their skills to new bar enthusiasts who are passionate about the art of cocktail making. It also helps connect all participants with prospective employers, expanding opportunities for the next generation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that employment for bartenders is projected to grow 32 percent over the next eight years (from 2020 to 2030) — a rate that’s much faster than average, making these skills even more covetable as the industry continues to rebuild from the pandemic.

“Bartenders remain an integral part of the on-premise experience, and after the last couple of years, there’s a need to develop talent — and help fill roles — from the ground up,” says Kevin Denton-Rex, Head of Mixology and Education, Pernod Ricard USA. “The initial response to our new program has been very positive, and we’re excited about the number of people who are choosing BarSmarts as a tool to begin or expand their bartending career.”

Desktop- and mobile-friendly, BarSmarts provides an opportunity for anyone, anywhere to grow their skills in the comfort of their own homes and on their own schedules, for a flat $29 registration fee. The program also features the following updates:

A robust job board, connecting prospective employers with qualified candidates

Diverse, best-in-class mixologists contributing to the platform including Chanta Hunter, Haley Traub, Misty Kalkofen, Jane Danger and Jack Schramm

Exclusive access to thought leadership content through a strategic partnership with the Welcome Conference, an annual hospitality event founded by acclaimed restaurateur, Will Guidara

A newly launched Spanish-language version of the program, expanding access and support for Hispanic and Latinx communities

“All too often, bar education programs neglect to include the foundational materials necessary to build a strong, competent bar team,” said Misty Kalkofen, Director of Education for Another Round, Another Rally, a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding hospitality workers. “BarSmarts is a thorough resource that ensures the entire team starts with the same primary knowledge — and has an opportunity to evolve their skills — to provide the best guest experience possible from start to finish.”

