Pernod Ricard’s Olmeca Tequila Brings The Party With New Modern Redesign

Pernod Ricard’s award-winning Olmeca Tequila is encouraging bartenders and consumers to get the party started and celebrate its fresh new look, following an eye-catching makeover.

The iconic Olmeca bottle – known for its signature silhouette and geometry – has been updated from cap through to base and is made from a minimum of 20% recycled glass. The new design, which showcases the fun, spirited essence of the brand, is aimed at attracting younger, party-going consumers between the age of 18-28 years old.

Mixing Mexican tradition with modern innovation, the bottle draws inspiration from the Olmec – the first major civilisation in Mexico – through its iconic glyph-like engravings, which have been given a modern, refined revamp. Embodying the brand’s vibrant, party spirit, these on-pack engravings will now include two toasting shots by night, whilst reinforcing recognition through the addition of an etching of Olmeca Tequila’s key ingredient – blue agave.

In line with the trend towards premiumisation within the tequila category and beyond, the new packaging also features premium accents, including an updated matte, dark blue metal cap with electric blue detailing, alongside a fresher looking, more transparent bottle that showcases the liquid within.

“Although rooted in Olmec civilisation and traditional tequila-making, innovation is at the heart of the Olmeca brand,” says Damien Batteux, Global Marketing Manager – Olmeca at Pernod Ricard. “We wanted to showcase this through a fresh design overhaul, whilst keeping the same, unique Olmeca taste.

“For the first time in almost 18 years, we’ve given the iconic Olmeca bottle a modern makeover that pays tribute to the classic Olmeca design – promising instant recognition – but adds a shot of fun through bolder branding and visual codes.

“This includes a new, geometric cut bottle – featuring a longer neck to enable easier pouring for cocktails, shottails and more – along with on-pack references to tequila rituals and shot-taking, which we’re confident will help generate global appeal among an audience of fun-seeking party starters, across both the on and off-trade.”

Decked with a new two-piece label to differentiate it from competitor brands – which includes a circular Olmeca logo and rectangular product information label – the new bottle will achieve strong stand-out both behind bar and on shelf.

Olmeca Tequila’s new design (750ml, 35% ABV) will roll out in all markets from the beginning of February. It will be available across the brand’s core range – which includes Olmeca Silver, Olmeca Gold, Olmeca Reposado, Olmeca Añejo and Olmeca Dark Chocolate.

For More Information:

https://olmecatequila.com/